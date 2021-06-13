Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Yami Gautam is all love for her sister in this new video from her mehendi, watch
Yami Gautam enjoys lovely moments with sister during her mehendi ceremony.
Yami Gautam enjoys lovely moments with sister during her mehendi ceremony.
bollywood

Yami Gautam is all love for her sister in this new video from her mehendi, watch

  • Yami Gautam and her sister Surilie are seen enjoying during the actor's mehendi ceremony from her wedding last week. Check out the video here.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 01:01 AM IST

A new video from Yami Gautam's wedding ceremonies has been shared online. In the video, she can be seen enjoying with sister Surilie. Yami married filmmaker Aditya Dhar in a private ceremony last week.

Yami Gautam is wearing a mustard yellow salwar-suit while her sister is dressed in red salwar-suit. Yami's mehendi is all done and Surilie is getting her mehendi artwork done as the camera captures them. The wedding song, Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna song from Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol's 1995 hit film Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge plays in the background. Yami's sister posted the video on Instagram and wrote, "Happiest Days."

Earlier, she had posted pictures from haldi and other ceremonies from Yami's wedding.

Announcing her wedding last week, Yami posted her picture from the wedding and wrote on Instagram, "In your light, I learn to love - Rumi With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya."

For her wedding, she wore her mom's saree. "Everyday we become a little bit more like our mother & we couldn’t be prouder! Happy birthday mummy," she wrote on Instagram, sharing a picture with her mom.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu: 'I was not the first choice for Haseen Dilruba, came to me after they exhausted all options'

Yami and Aditya Dhar got married on June 4 in a private ceremony in her hometown Himachal Pradesh. They have worked together on their 2019 hit film Uri: The surgical Strike, which featured Vicky Kaushal in the lead role.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
yami gautam aditya dhar director aditya dhar + 1 more

Related Stories

Twitter put The Family Man memes to use as Himesh Reshammiya released his song Suroor 2021.
Twitter put The Family Man memes to use as Himesh Reshammiya released his song Suroor 2021.
music

These Twitter reactions to Himesh's Suroor are almost as great as the song

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 12, 2021 11:54 AM IST
Twitter had a field day on Friday as Himesh Reshammiya launched the title track from his new album Suroor 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda is back on Instagram.
Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda is back on Instagram.
bollywood

Amitabh's grandson Agastya shares new pics on Insta, deletes almost all old ones

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 12, 2021 10:29 AM IST
  • Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda has returned to Instagram with fresh new pictures. He had deleted his last few posts from the app recently.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.