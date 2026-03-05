Yami Gautam likes video shading Kriti Sanon for Zee Cine Awards win; Reddit says: ‘Why drag her?’
Kriti Sanon recently won a Zee Cine Award for her role in Tere Ishk Mein as Best Actress. Yami Gautam responded to a Reel shading her for it.
At the recently held Zee Cine Awards, Kriti Sanon won Best Actress for her role in Tere Ishk Mein over other nominees. Yami Gautam’s fans, however, argued online that she deserved it for her role in Haq. Amid chatter surrounding it, Yami liked an Instagram Reel shading Kriti for her win. Reddit was quick to notice this and question whether she was ‘insecure’.
Yami Gautam likes Instagram Reel shading Kriti Sanon’s win
A reel posted by an Instagram page features a clip of a happy Kriti showing off her Best Actress award after the win. It is juxtaposed with Yami stating in a previous THR India interview, “You try everything, and it still doesn’t work. So, I’ve stopped seeking any kind of validation. If I get that award, then I am a good actress, and otherwise, I’m not. Nothing like that.”
The video ends with the question “Is it fair?” referring to how Kriti got the award over Yami. The caption also mentions how Yami’s fans have argued that she deserved the award over Kriti. The Reel has gotten numerous likes, including one from Yami. The comments section of the Reel seemed split on who deserved the award, with some even bringing up Kangana Ranaut for Emergency.
Reddit wonders if Yami Gautam is ‘insecure’
A Redditor posted the Reel on the platform, with a screengrab of Yami liking it. Numerous Redditors immediately began chiming in, with one person writing, “ewww whys she dragging kriti when all kriti does is mind her business.” A comment called her insecure, “How insecure is yami? She has always been shading others openly.” Another pointed out, “Article 370 was neither some great movie nor her performance was outstanding or anything.”
A Redditor opined, “Why So much hate on Kriti winning the award, Award Kriti ko mile ya Yami ko both are deserving (whether Kriti wins it or Yami, both are deserving).” Some still seemed to be of the opinion that Yami should’ve gotten the award. “Honestly speaking yes. Yami was outstanding. I say this as a huge Kriti fan. Kriti is good in Tere Ishq Mein but was better in Do Patti,” commented one.
Kriti Sanon on Zee Cine Awards win
Kriti took to her social media after winning the Best Actress award to post pictures and videos. “Mukti has my heart, and it’s a little more Gold now..Thank you @zeecineawards for this appreciation!” wrote the actor. She also thanked director Aanand L Rai and co-star Dhanush for their support. “A bigggg thank you to the audiences for giving us so much ISHK. I hope and pray that I get many more opportunities to do something different and touch your hearts and souls.. and stay with you as many characters eventually,” she ended her note.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.