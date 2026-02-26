Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor wish newlywed Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna ‘a lifetime of love’

Actor Nani re-shared Vijay's post on X. He wrote, “Loads of love and congratulations to this beautiful couple. Wishing you an even more beautiful and blissful life together dear Vijay and Rashmika.”

Rashmika shared several photos from their wedding ceremony on Instagram. Taking to the comments section, Kriti Sanon said, "Awwww!!! Congratsssss Rashhuuu!! To both of you!! Wishing you guys a lifetime of happiness and love." Ayushmann Khurrana wished, "Heartiest congratulations guys!"

As actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna tied the knot on Thursday, many celebrities extended their good wishes to the newlywed couple. Taking to their respective Instagram accounts, the duo shared pictures and penned notes for each other. While many celebrities wished the couple in the comments section, several of them also wished them on their respective Instagram Stories.

Sharing Vijay's note on her Instagram Stories, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, "Congratulations (sparkles emoji)." She also tagged Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika. In his note, Vijay said, "One day, I missed her. Missed her in a way that made me feel like my day would’ve been better if she were around."

"Like my meals would’ve felt more wholesome if she were sitting across from me. Like my workouts would’ve been more fun and less of a punishment if she were doing them with me. Like I needed her - just to feel that sense of home and calm, no matter where I was. So, I made my best friend… my wife. 26.02.2026," he added.

Rashmika, in her note, wrote, "Hi my loves. Introducing to you now 'My Husband'! Mr Vijay Deverakonda!! The man who taught me what true love feels like, the man who showed me what being in peace feels like! The man who told me everyday that dreaming big was absolutely ok and constantly telling me I was capable of achieving something much more than what I could possibly think I ever could!"

"The man who’s never stopped me from dancing like no one’s watching.. the man who showed me travelling with friends is the best thing ever, and trust me I could write a book on this man! I’ve become the woman I have always dreamt of being, because you made her who she is today! I’ve truly been blessed!" she added.

"Vijju I am always short of words to describe the feelings I have for you!! I’ve always told you that!! But you know suddenly all of my achievements, struggles, happiness, sadness, joy, life - everything just makes a lot more sense now - it is because I have you - witnessing it all.. being the biggest part of it all! I am so so so so soooo excited to becoming your wife! to be your wife! To be called your wife!! It’s full party time now!! Let’s have the bestestest life ever together! I love you!" concluded her note.

About Vijay and Rashmika's relationship, wedding, films Vijay and Rashmika got married in a private ceremony attended by close family and friends at a luxury hotel on the outskirts of Udaipur. For the special day, Rashmika wore a red sari with traditional gold jewellery, and Vijay complemented her with an off-white dhoti and red shawl.

The wedding ceremony followed the traditions of both sides, and the couple also sent sweets for the media stationed outside the venue. It marked the culmination of a three-day pre-wedding celebration. Elaborate security arrangements were put in place at and around the venue, with private bouncers and police personnel deployed throughout the festivities.

The duo first worked together on the Telugu films Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. He is best known for his breakout role in Arjun Reddy and enjoys a significant fan following across India. Rashmika has earned widespread recognition for her work in the Pushpa franchise and Animal.