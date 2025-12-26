Yami Gautam on love story with Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar: ‘Nothing filmy or I’m going to propose moment’

Actor Yami Gautam and filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s love story didn’t unfold with love at first sight or any filmy drama. Instead, it grew quietly and organically and the actor admits that this simple factor turned out to be the best thing that could have happened to them. Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar first crossed paths while working on the 2019 blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Yami on bond with Aditya

Yami looked back at her love story with Aditya when she joined Karishma Mehta for a podcast on Humans of Bombay Show on YouTube.

When asked how she met Aditya, Yami revealed that she got close to him while promoting Uri: The Surgical Strike.

She said, “During promotions is when we started talking, we became friends and there was ‘oh, I'm going to propose to you’ kind of moment or anything filmy or all those things for me or him All those things that we probably think of…Which was the best thing because even I'm not that kind of person. We just knew that we really want to get married. Our families were extremely aligned and they were really happy for us.”

At this point, Yami admitted that he respects Aditya as a director too, mentioning, “He is one of the most respected directors. You can ask anybody from any of his films. That is one of the most commendable things about Aditya. I've never seen him lose his cool.”

About Yami and Aditya’s romance

Yami and Aditya first crossed paths while working on the 2019 blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike, where Aditya helmed the film and Yami played a pivotal role. What began as a quiet friendship gradually evolved into a deep connection. After months of keeping their bond private, Yami and Aditya surprised fans by announcing their wedding in June 2021. Their relationship reached another beautiful milestone in 2024 with the birth of their son, Vedavid.

Yami and Aditya’s recent work

Yami was last seen in Haq. It is directed by Suparn Varma. The film also stars Sheeba Chaddha, Danish Husain, Aseem Hattangady and Vartika Singh in key roles, alongside Yami and Emraan Hashmi in the lead. Haq is inspired by the life and legal struggle of Shah Bano Begum, whose landmark case in 1985 led the Supreme Court to grant divorced Muslim women the right to maintenance. The Madhya Pradesh High Court had dismissed a petition filed by Shah Bano Begum's daughter, seeking a stay on the release of the film. It was released in theatres on November 7.

Meanwhile, Aditya is enjoying the success of his latest release Dhurandhar, which stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal. The film was released on December 5. The film has crossed the ₹600 crore mark with ease in India within three weeks.