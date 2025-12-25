Dhurandhar box office collection day 21: Ranveer Singh film continues its unstoppable run, collects 633 crore

Dhurandhar box office collection day 21: The Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar is on an unstoppable run at the box office. The spy action thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar, managed to surpass the ₹600 crore mark with ease in India within three weeks. The film has experienced another surge in growth on the occasion of Christmas, without facing any heat from the new releases on Friday. (Also read: Ranveer Singh showers love as Rupali Ganguly's mom dances to Dhurandhar song; Palash Muchhal calls her ‘rockstar’) Dhurandhar box office collection day 21: Ranveer Singh plays a spy named Hamza in the film.

Dhurandhar box office update

The latest update on Sacnilk states that Dhurandhar has managed to collect ₹ 26 crore by 10 PM on Friday, its 21st day of release. It is a staggering figure, which shows that the film has improved on the occasion of Christmas, despite facing new releases in the form of Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday-starrer Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.

The total box office collection now stands at ₹633.5 crore. The film is now eyeing the ₹650 crore mark by the end of this weekend. The film collected ₹207.25 crore in its first week and ₹253.25 crore in its second week.

For the unversed, Dhurandhar has surpassed several box office blockbusters. It has surpassed the lifetime domestic collections of Stree 2 ( ₹598 crore) and Chhaava ( ₹601 crore). It now stands behind only Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, which grossed ₹640 crore in India. The film is on its way to making ₹1000 crore worldwide.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in lead roles. The film, written, directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, was released in theatres on December 5. Dhurandhar 2 is slated for release in theatres on March 19, 2026, for Eid in all South Indian languages and Hindi.