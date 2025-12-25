Ranveer Singh showers love as Rupali Ganguly's mom dances to Dhurandhar song; Palash Muchhal calls her ‘rockstar’

Ever since Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar was released in theatres earlier this month, the film has received praise from all quarters. The song Shararat, featuring Ayesha Khan and Krystle D'Souza, has spawned several Reels. The latest to join the trend are Rupali Ganguly’s mother, Rajani, and brother, choreographer Vijay. Ranveer, Aditya and several others showered love on them for it. Ranveer Singh seemed quite impressed with Rupali Ganguly's mother and brother dancing to Dhurandhar song. (PTI/Instagram)

Rupali Ganguly’s mom dances to Shararat

Vijay posted a Reel with his mom, telling his sister Rupali they should also make one soon and writing, “Some ‘Shararat’ with my rockstar! @gangulirajani @rupaliganguly we have to make one!” The video shows Rajani having a ball as she dances to the song in her living room with her soon. Vijay soon stops dancing and cheers on as his mother pulls off some serious moves, giving her a tight hug at the end.

Ranveer Singh and other celebrities react

Ranveer seemed impressed by Rajani’s dancing as he wrote, “Hahaaaa!!! Superrerrb!!! (heart eyes and heart emojis).” Aditya also commented, “Best Best Bestttttttt. (love and heart emojis).” Ayesha, who danced in the song commented with fire emojis, while her co-star Krystle wrote, “How coooooollll.”

Rupali also seemed oh-so-impressed by her mom, commenting, “Mummmmyyyy rockstarrrrr (heart and evil eye emojis) The best dance reel on this track.” Farah Khan joked, “Will she work for outside choreographers??” while Tahira Kashyap called Rupali’s mom a ‘rockstar’. Palash Muchhal seemed to agree, as he commented, “Wow!!!!!!! Such a rockstar aunty is!!!”

Several others, including Gauahar Khan, Ganesh Acharya, Dhvani Bhanushali, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Tina Dutta, and more, had nothing but praise for Rajani’s dancing. Even the producers, Jio Studios, commented, “Hookstep: Learned. Hearts: Stolen.”

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in lead roles. The film, written, directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, was released in theatres on December 5. The film has since crossed ₹600 crore in India and is on its way to making ₹1000 crore worldwide. Dhurandhar 2 is slated for release in theatres on March 19, 2026, for Eid in all South Indian languages and Hindi.