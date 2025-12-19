Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder's triplets are all grown up and off to college; fans say ‘remember when they were babies’

Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan and her husband, editor Shirish Kunder’s triplets Diva, Anya and Czar are all grown up and off to college. After Farah took to her Instagram stories to post college-themed cupcakes, fans on Reddit couldn’t help but remark on how old they feel seeing their triplets so grown up. Shirish Kunder and Farah Khan's triplets, Diva, Anya, and Czar, were born in 2008.

Farah Khan’s triplets off to college

Farah posted a picture of college-themed cupcakes on her Instagram stories, writing, “This is the sweetest…thank u @poojaadhoot...n congratulations to all our kids…@_daisclassof2026 #hattrick.” The cupcakes show that Farah and Shirish’s kids were accepted to Babson, NYU and Emory. Farah and Shirish married in 2004. Their triplets were born in 2008 and have turned 17 this year.

Farah Khan posted college-themed cupcakes on her Instagram.

Their bios on the DAIS Class of 2026 Instagram page also show the electives they chose. Diva has chosen to pursue Entrepreneurship and Finance at Babson College, which has campuses in Wellesley, Boston, and Miami. Anya is heading to New York University to pursue a degree in Economics and Data Science. Czar will be studying Artificial Intelligence of Business at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia.

Fans on Reddit say ‘feeling old’

Fans on Reddit remarked on how quickly time passed between Farah's pregnancy during the shoot of Om Shanti Om (2007) and her triplets' graduation from high school. One person wrote, “I still remember when she had triplets and when they were babies. Wow, how time flies! Can't believe they are college goers now!” Another agreed, “Feeling old.”

“stop!! i thought they were still around 10 years old,” remarked a Redditor. One fan even commented, “Reminds me of when she was pregnant during Om Shanti Om and only SRK knew…” Another wrote, “Damn all 3 of them are such good colleges, congrats to them.”

Last month, on an episode of Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, Farah acknowledged that her kids would soon be off to college. “Even when my movie was not happening, when I wasn’t directing, I said chal (come on), let me do YouTube. Also, I have three kids who will go to university next year, and that’s bloody expensive,” she said, adding, “So I just said for a change, let me start a show on YouTube, and that just clicked.”

Farah has been hosting cooking videos on her YouTube channel with her cook Dileep. They visit houses of various celebrities and get them to share their favourite recipes.