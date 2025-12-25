Search
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri box office day 1 (updated live): Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday film earns 4 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Updated on: Dec 25, 2025 06:13 pm IST

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri box office collection day 1: Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's romantic comedy is facing stiff competition from Dhurandhar.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri box office collection day 1: Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's romantic comedy film was released on the occasion of Christmas. Amid the storm that is Dhurandhar, how has the film fared on its opening day at the box office? Let's take a detailed look.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri box office update

As per the latest update on Sacnilk, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has earned 4.71 crore on its opening day by 6 PM. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri sold 51k tickets for its opening day. The film is expected to cross the 5 crore mark by tonight, but it does not seem likely that it will be able to cross the 10 crore mark.

The opening day numbers for Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri are quite less compared to the previous releases of Kartik. His film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which was released in 2022 during Diwali, collected 14.11 crore on its opening day. Meanwhile, Love Aaj Kal 2 collected 12.4 crore on its opening day, and SatyaPrem ki Katha opened at 9.25 crore.

Dhurandhar and the Hollywood release, Avatar Fire and Ash, are giving stiff competition to Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri at the box office. Dhurandhar has collected more than 20 crore on the same day.

About the film

Directed by Sameer Sanjay Vidwans, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri also stars Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, and Aruna Irani in key roles. The film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Bhumika Tewari, Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora under the banners of Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures. It received mixed reviews upon release, with viewers criticising the weak script and underwhelming chemistry between the leads.

