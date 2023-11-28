Yami Gautam says she was once kicked out of a show for asking questions: 'It felt very bad'

Yami Gautam has said that she was once thrown out of a show because she asked questions about one scene. Yami was talking to Dainik Bhaskar in a new interview when she recalled her earlier days in showbiz. (Also read: Yami Gautam is not happy that social media following decides casting) Yami Gautam recalls the time she worked in TV shows.

Yami on being thrown out of a show

Revealing that she wanted to be an IAS officer before life took a different turn, Yami said she got her first offer - to work in a TV show - when she was still studying. She worked in three TV shows which were taken off-air soon. Recalling the time she asked questions about a scene and was removed, the actor said, "It is true. I had some questions about a scene on the first day of the shoot. I questioned something in a scene on my first day of shoot and everyone stared me 'How can I question?' When I returned to the set the next day and was reading my script, one person came to me and said 'You may go home'."

Yami wanted to quit acting

"It felt very bad to hear that but I could not do anything. But, these things are also important, they help me find the passion to kepe going." She also told the Hindi daily that in 2018, she thought things were not working for her in the field of acting, so she wanted to switch to farming. However, the success of Uri The Surgical Strike and Bala ensured she did not.

Yami celebrates her 35th birthday on Tuesday. She has been working onscreen for more than a decade now. After working in various TV shows including Chand Ke Paar Chalo, and Raajkumar Aaryyan, she had dream debut with Shoojit Sircar's Vicky Donor in 2012. She has since featured in many films such as Kaabil, A Thursday and Bala.

Yami's recent projects

Most recently, Yami was seen in Akshay Kumar-Pankaj Tripathi-starrer OMG 2. Earlier this year, she also featured in Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga which also starred Sunny Kaushal, Sharad Kelkar and Indraneil Sengupta.

Yami has the comedy film Dhoom Dhaam lined up for release. She also has a yet-to-be-titled film in the pipeline. She posted pictures from the sets recently teasing fans without revealing much about the project.

