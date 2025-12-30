Year-ender 2025: From Ranveer Singh to Kamal Haasan, celebs who faced backlash this year and why

2025 was a year when fame and outrage collided like never before. Social media, driven by short videos, threaded debates, memes, and AI amplification, made it easier for public figures to be celebrated and attacked in equal measure. From cultural missteps to controversial remarks, here’s a look at some of the most trolled celebrities of the year and the reasons behind the backlash they got. 2025 saw a surge in celebrity backlash, with figures like Ranveer Singh, Kamal Haasan and Ranveer Allahbadia facing trolling for cultural insensitivity and offensive remarks, sparking public outrage and calls for accountability.

Ranveer Singh: Kantara Controversy

One of the most talked‑about backlashes involved Ranveer Singh, who faced intense online criticism after a viral video at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) where he mimicked a scene from the Kannada film Kantara: Chapter 1. Many social media users and regional groups deemed his remarks culturally insensitive, interpreting them as disrespectful to local traditions. Ranveer issued a public apology, acknowledging the sensitivity of the issue and clarifying that no offence was intended.

Ranveer Singh imitates Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 climax scene.

Ranveer Allahbadia: India’s Got Latent Backlash

Influencer and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, widely known as BeerBiceps, became one of 2025’s most trolled figures after an episode of the online comedy‑talk show India’s Got Latent sparked nationwide outrage. In the controversial clip, Ranveer asked a contestant an inappropriate and offensive question, which many viewers found vulgar and unacceptable for public media. The remark triggered widespread criticism, multiple FIRs, and debates about content moderation and influencer responsibility. He apologised, calling his comment a “lapse in judgment,” but continued to face trolling and legal scrutiny.

Ranveer Allahbadia asked a contestant an inappropriate and offensive question, which many viewers found vulgar and unacceptable for public media.

Samay Raina: Crossfire from Controversial Content

Creator and comedian Samay Raina endured one of the year’s biggest controversies after remarks made on his show India’s Got Latent went viral for all the wrong reasons. The comments drew widespread outrage, online abuse, and even legal trouble related to perceived offensive jokes about sensitive topics. Episode takedowns and live show cancellations followed as pressure mounted from critics and authorities.

'India's Got Latent' host Samay Raina appears before the Supreme Court in a case seeking action against him and four other social media influencers for ridiculing persons suffering from disabilities, (PTI)

Apoorva Mukhija: From Fame to Firestorm

Influencer Apoorva Mukhija, known as The Rebel Kid, also became a central figure in 2025’s trolling landscape. After controversial remarks on India’s Got Latent, she faced a wave of online backlash and scrutiny, navigating hate, misinterpretation, and public debate before gradually regaining parts of her audience.

Apoorva Mukhija talked about Mumbai bein too 'accessible' as a city.(Instagram/the.rebel.kid)

Mrunal Thakur: Body‑Shaming Backlash Over Bipasha Basu Comment

Actor Mrunal Thakur was in hot water when an old interview clip resurfaced, showing her making comments about fellow actor Bipasha Basu’s physique. In the viral video from her early television days on Kumkum Bhagya, she said things like “I am far better than Bipasha” and referred to Basu as “manly with muscles,” triggering widespread accusations of body‑shaming and disrespect online.

Faced with backlash, Mrunal issued an apology on Instagram, saying that “19‑year‑old me said silly things” and that she had grown to appreciate that “beauty comes in every form.” Her statement sought to clarify that the original banter was not intended to hurt anyone, but many users continued to critique the remark and debate the distinction between body positivity and casual commentary. Bipasha Basu responded with a cryptic yet empowering post about strong women lifting each other up, which many interpreted as a subtle but pointed reply to the controversy.

Mrunal Thakur and Bipasha Basu

Diljit Dosanjh: Sardaar Ji 3 Backlash Over Casting

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh faced intense trolling after announcing his film Sardaar Ji 3 would feature Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, amid heightened India–Pakistan tensions. Online reactions included boycott calls, accusations of disloyalty, and demands that the Punjabi comedy be barred from Indian release, ultimately leading to its overseas-only debut due to geopolitical sensitivities. Dosanjh defended the film’s production timeline and his co‑star’s professionalism, but the controversy spurred widespread debate.

Diljit Dosanjh was trolled for workking witn Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in the wake of Pahalgam attack. (AP)

Kamal Haasan: Backlash Over Language Remarks

Veteran actor and politician Kamal Haasan found himself at the centre of one of 2025’s most heated online controversies after remarks about the Kannada language ignited widespread backlash. During a promotional event for his film Thug Life, Haasan said that “Kannada was born out of Tamil,” a comment that many netizens and language pride groups interpreted as dismissive and culturally insensitive. Pro‑Kannada organisations protested, posters were burned in Karnataka, and political leaders across parties criticised him for hurting linguistic sentiments.

During a promotional event for his film Thug Life, Kamal Haasan said that “Kannada was born out of Tamil,” a comment that many netizens and language pride groups interpreted as dismissive and culturally insensitive(PTI)

The situation escalated to the point where a Bengaluru court issued an interim order restraining him from making defamatory remarks against Kannada, and theatre releases of Thug Life were stalled in parts of the state unless he apologised. Haasan later clarified that his words were “misunderstood and taken out of context,” emphasising his respect for all Indian languages and stating that he spoke the “language of cinema,” not oneof division.