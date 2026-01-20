YouTuber IShowSpeed asks ‘who is Nora Fatehi’ at Afcon final, fans say: Someone famous than you

Reacting to the video, a fan said, "She is a popular Bollywood actress in India, but she was born in Morocco; that's why she went to support her team." A person wrote, "Someone famous than you !! Because I don't know you, but I know her, so I just wanted to answer your question."

In a clip shared on Instagram by a fan account, IShowSpeed stood near Nora as she posed for pictures. After she saw him, she greeted him. After responding to her, IShowSpeed kept smiling, looking at his friends. He then kept asking, "Nora Fatehi. Who's Nora Fatehi? Who's Nora Fatehi? Who's that?"

The internet has reacted after YouTuber IShowSpeed met actor-dancer Nora Fatehi but failed to recognise her. The duo recently attended the Afcon final match between Morocco and Senegal, which took place at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco.

Darren Jason Watkins Jr, better known as IShowSpeed, is one of the popular online streamers and internet personalities. At the AFCON 2025 final in Morocco, he made a surprise appearance and revealed himself as the tournament's lion mascot, Assad. He interacted with the crowd and streamed the match live.

"She is the Global Star. She is a fabulous dancer. Her moves are so smooth & she is quite popular. She was a judge even in a dance show. She is full of talent," read a comment. "She's nothing, just a highly overrated item girl," commented an Instagram user.

Nora at the Afcon match Nora was at the event as she is of Moroccan descent. She shared a bunch of pictures and videos on Instagram from the event. Sharing a video as her song was played before the match, she wrote, "Hearing my song Nora in Morocco in this insane stadium right before the semi finals game was an EPIC feeling #Afcon #morocco #norafatehi. Shoutout to the dj @aliballamusic @ma3izoff." She also sang and danced along with the track. The words on the video read, "POV: When you hear your song in the stadium."

About Nora's career Nora has starred in many films, such as My Birthday Song, Bharat, Street Dancer 3D, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Crakk, Madgaon Express, Matka, Be Happy, and Ufff Yeh Siyapaa, among others. She began her career in Bollywood with the 2014 film Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans.

Nora has also featured in special dance songs, including Rock Tha Party, Dilbar, Kamariya, O Saki, Kusu Kusu, Manike, and Jehda Nasha. Apart from this, Nora has been a judge on shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and India's Best Dancer.