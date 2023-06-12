Zara Hatke Zara Bachke box office: Vicky Kaushal film is officially a hit, crosses 50 crore in 10 days

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan have another hit on their hands. Their latest film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has minted ₹53 crore nett at the domestic box office and has been declared a ‘hit’. (Also read: Zara Hatke Zara Bachke movie review) Sara Ali Khan stars with Vicky Kaushal in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

What numbers say

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest figures on Twitter. “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is a HIT… Crosses ₹50 crore [Day 10], has ample stamina to hit ₹70 crore… Proves all estimations/calculations wrong of skeptics, who predicted ₹20 cr lifetime (collection)… [Week 2] Friday ₹3.42 crore, Saturday ₹5.76 crore, Sunday ₹7.02 crore. Total: ₹53.55 crore. India biz (business),” he wrote.

He also mentioned that the film is the year's third biggest hit in Hindi. “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is the third bonafide HIT [HINDI films] of 2023, after Pathaan [January] and The Kerala Story [May]… MOST IMPORTANTLY, the super-success of two mid-sized films [The Kerala Story and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke] clearly indicates that content is KING and audiences are KING MAKERS,” he added.

Giving a breakdown of the film's collection so far, he tweeted, “The Kerala Story biz at a glance… Week 1: ₹37.35 crore, Weekend 2: ₹16.20 crore, Total: ₹53.55 crore India biz nett.”

About Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

The film is directed by Laxman Utekar, who has earlier delivered hits like Mimi and Luka Chuppi. Co-produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke also stars Inaamulhaq, Sushmita Mukherjee, Neeraj Sood, Rakesh Bedi and Sharib Hashmi. Set in the small town of Indore, the storyline of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke follows two college lovers, Kapil and Saumya who are madly in love with each other. The Indore-based couple struggle for privacy in a joint family set up. Sara's on-screen chemistry with Vicky has left the audiences in love with the fresh pairing.

‘I just knew this will connect with people’

As per a recent report by news agency PTI, Vicky Kaushal said about the film, “The film was narrated to us right after the second wave of COVID when the situation was a lot more tense. It was like, 'What will happen to Bollywood? What kind of films are coming, not coming?' Then a simple story like this came to me. I just knew this will connect with people."

The actor said despite their belief that the family film would connect with the audience, there were times when the team was unsure.

“In between a lot of mind play also happens that this film has released and worked, so only that kind of film will work and others won't. In between all of this, maybe we forgot that we began with the thought that this film will connect with people,” he said.

Vicky also said, “In the last five days, we have realised that this is what we would feel in all our meetings that people will connect with it. Now, that people are loving it, for us, it's even beyond numbers... To see families coming and watching the film is the real joy. Now that the film has worked in cinema halls, we are here to thank all of you.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON