Zareen Khan: People aren’t too interested in going to theatres

Theatres have finally reopened in most states across India. While a number of films are ready to hit the big screen, some are still heading the OTT way. These platforms have not only been a source of entertainment for people during the Covid-19 crisis, but also introduced us to a lot of fresh talent.

And actor Zareen Khan, for one, claims she has always believed in the power of these platforms. “Especially from last year, when the lockdown hit. Even the people who had no idea, are all about OTT now. So yes, slowly and steadily, it has become a major source of entertainment for people,” says the 34-year-old, whose film Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele released on one such platform recently.

But, what a lot of people doubt now could soon be a reality. Khan says she sees the clear reluctance among people to venture out and catch a film in a theatre, amid the health scare. She explains, “Now, when I talk to people, they don’t show much interest in going to theatres, which is a sad thing. Coming from an entertainment industry, I would love for my films to release in theatres, so a lot many come there and watch it.”

The actor, however, makes it clear that the people she interacted with are audiences. “They have gotten very comfortable with the fact that they will watch it on an OTT platform, from the comfort of their homes, since they can also pause and play whenever they want, watch it at whatever time they prefer, with as many people possible. These online streaming platforms have made things very easy and comfortable for people. It is already a big change,” feels Khan.