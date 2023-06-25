Zeenat Aman says she chose ‘roles that pushed the envelope’ despite more interest in ‘my face, figure than intellect’

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman has taken a trip down memory lane and spoken about people who had 'far more interest' in her looks than her intellect. In a new interview, Zeenat said that though she leveraged her looks, she 'chose roles that pushed the envelope'. The actor said that there are incidents in her life that people cling to. She added that a few bad days, decades ago, don't define her. (Also Read | Zeenat Aman says her dad never ‘got his dues’ as writer, reveals how she got her surname) Zeenat Aman has been active on Instagram since February.

Zeenat's films in the last few decades

Zeenat rose to fame with Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971). Since then she worked in many films such as Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973), Roti Kapada Aur Makaan (1974), Chori Mera Kaam (1975), Dharam Veer (1977), Satyam Shivam Sundaram and Don (1978), The Great Gambler (1979), Alibaba Aur 40 Chor (1980), Qurbani, Dostana (1980), Laawaris (1981), Mahaan (1983), Pukar (1983), Jagir (1984), and Teesri Aankh (1982) among many others.

Zeenat on people's outlook towards women

In an interview with Vogue India, Zeenat said, "I realised early on that the world desired youth and beauty from women in the film industry. So I leveraged my looks, but I also chose roles that pushed the envelope. Still, there was far more interest in my face and figure than there ever was in my intellect. This is one reason that I have loved ageing—it has evened the scales."

Zeenat on her ‘bad days’

She also added, “I have led a life of breathtaking highs and profound lows. There is nothing I regret, and nobody that I owe. Any shame or fear that has ever dogged me has long evaporated. There are incidents in my life that the public cling to and that are dredged up again and again. I am aware of these, and becoming increasingly immune to them. My life is not defined by a few bad days that transpired many decades ago, and I need neither sympathy nor defence. I am content in myself.”

Zeenat has been active on Instagram

The actor has been known for doing unconventional roles and breaking stereotypes with her bold persona. In February this year, Zeenat made her Instagram debut. She keeps on sharing reflective thoughts on topics ranging from parenthood, the privacy of celebs, dyeing of hair and many more things.

