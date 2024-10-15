Zeenat Aman says ‘clothes, electronics, money’ can't be proof of a life well-lived: The only measure of meaning I find…

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman often shares posts on life lessons as well as anecdotes from her life. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Zeenat spoke about the importance of human relationships in a person's life. She added that the “frivolous pursuit of clothes or electronics or money” can't be proof of a life well lived. Calling herself an "old lady", the actor also shared that she recently met with a fall and is recovering. (Also Read | Zeenat Aman recalls getting ‘stoned’ while shooting for Dum Maaro Dum: ‘My mother was furious’) Zeenat Aman shared a post on Instagram.

Zeenat talks about human relationships

Zeenat posted a black-and-white photo of herself. In the candid picture, she looked at the floor and smiled. She was seen in an off-shoulder outfit. Zeenat captioned the picture, "I am contemplating human relationships this morning. When one is young, the years ahead stretch out in an endlessly forking road of possibilities. Old age seems a distant, near-mythical destination."

Zeenat opens up on old age

She added, "Then one morning, you wake up groggy with creaking joints, and you realise you’re here. That it was never a long journey, youth just made you perceive it to be so. That on a planet that is 4.5 billion years old you have snatched a fleeting moment of consciousness. Now you’re old and there’s no going back."

"And what is there to show for a life well-lived? Surely it cannot be the frivolous pursuit of clothes or electronics or money or what have you. Yes, these can occupy and enable our lives to an extent, but what a tragedy if they were to define them. The only measure of meaning I can find is in the weight of the relationships we nurture. To have evoked love, beauty, camaraderie, gratitude, compassion, tenderness. And in turn to have these invoked in oneself," she also wrote.

Zeenat talks about her accident

"Life is short. Take it from an old lady. Build your bridges, offer your apologies, speak your gratitude, express your love, grant forgiveness where it’s due…I fell while on set on Sunday evening, and there are purple bruises blooming on my skin. I am reminded of the fragility of my body, and thus this meditation. Have a beautiful Tuesday, everyone. And I welcome you to share your story of proffering or accepting a deep apology in the comments. It is an underrated act," concluded her post.

About Zeenat's career

Zeenat will be next seen in Bun Tikki and The Royals, directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana. The eight-episode modern-day Indian royalty rom-com series will provide a glimpse into the glitter and romance of royal life.

Zeenat became a household name during the 1970s and 1980s after bagging the title of Miss Asia Pacific International pageant in 1970. Zeenat has given several hits such as Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Don, Yaadon ki Baraat, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Qurbani, Dostana and Dharam Veer.