Zero Se Restart trailer: Vikrant Massey navigates the chaos behind 12th Fail in this documentary

Zero Se Restart trailer release

On Tuesday, Zero Se Restart trailer was released, which offers a glimpse into the film's behind-the-scenes moments, featuring candid shots of Vikrant.

The trailer begins by putting the spotlight on the laurels that 12th Fail received from celebrities such as Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor and Karan Johar, as well as from the critics. It also shows that no one wanted to direct 12th fail.

A voiceover highlights the challenges of bringing 12th Fail to life, going on to show Vidhu’s zeal to bring the story alive and Vikrant’s dedication while playing the role. It shows fun moments between Vidhu and the team, Vidhu asking actors to emulate Vikrant's work ethic if they aim for greatness, with the camera going on to show a scene where the actor rubs his slipper to make it look old.

The clip ends by showing Vidhu getting into a heated exchange with a team member. The trailer also comes with moments where fans gathered to meet Vikrant when he was shooting for the project in Delhi.

The documentary film is narrated, edited and directed by Jaskunwar Kohli. It has music by Shantanu Moitra, who composed the music for 12th Fail.

The trailer is packed with emotions, humour, and drama. The film made its debut at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. It is slated to release on December 13.

About 12th Fail

12th Fail was based on Anurag Pathak's eponymous non-fiction book about the rise of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. Starring Vikrant alongside Medha Shankr, Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar and Priyanshu Chatterjee, the film received praise from the audience. It also made over ₹70 crore at the box office on a ₹20-crore budget.