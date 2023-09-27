Britney Spears seen with apparent bruise, bandage around her arm after she danced with knives

Britney Spears appeared to have multiple cuts on her body shortly after she was seen dancing with knives in a concerning video. In a video she shared to Instagram on Tuesday, September 26, Britney had a white bandage wrapped around her arm as she danced. There was an apparent cut on her thigh too. In a video she shared to Instagram on, Britney Spears had a white bandage wrapped around her arm as she danced (britneyspears/Instagram)

“My ‘Pretty Woman’ top … kinda cool after my briefing on polka dots !!!! Swipe to see both !!!” Britney captioned the video.

Just a day ago, Britney was seen dancing in a video with large knives, wearing the same polka dotted outfit she wore in the video where she was seen with a bandage. “I started playing in the kitchen with knives today !!! Don’t worry they are NOT real knives !!! Halloween is soon,” she captioned the video.

Britney Spears allegedly had a fascination with knives

This comes days after Britney’s estranged husband Sam Asghari filed for divorce from the singer. A divorce petition that was recently filed cited "irreconcilable differences" between Sam, 29, and Britney, 41, according to the BBC. The two got engaged in September 2021 and tied the knot in June 2022.

Sources told TMZ at the time of the divorce filing that Sam was reportedly “concerned” because Britney had a fascination with knives and had them all around the house, including in their bedroom. The insider said that Britney “was paranoid someone was going to get her, and she needed the knives as protection.” Sam, on the other hand, was afraid because his wife would “fly off the handle” at minor issues.

Sam reportedly “frequently complained” that Britney became physical during their relationship. As per an insider, they were involved in multiple fights where security had to intervene.

Sam reportedly claimed that he was sleeping when Britney “flew off the handle and began punching him” earlier this year. This was around the time Sam was spotted with what appeared to be a black eye and bite marks on his arm.