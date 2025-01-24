Camila Cabello performs in nearly empty arena where '99% would’ve backed out

Pop sensation Camila Cabello may have a lineup of chart-topping hits, but her recent performance at the AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! concert in Atlanta, Georgia, is going viral for all the wrong reasons. A photo from the event, which has since ignited debate on social media, accusing the singer of being in her ‘flop era’ shows a strikingly sparse audience at the State Farm Arena. Singer Camila Cabello performs onstage during Night 2 of 2025 AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! at State Farm Arena on January 19, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Getty Images via AFP)

Camila Cabello seen performing in quiet arena

“Why is she even performing that *** is empty," a person commented on social media. Another wrote, “99% percent of artists would’ve canceled the show + put out a ‘mental health’ statement.” A critic shared a screenshot claiming that only about 30% of the tickets for Camila Cabello's State Farm Arena show had been sold.

Also read: It Ends with Us author Colleen Hoover quietly bows out from Instagram amid Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni drama

Another questioned why some artists choose to perform in large venues they can't fill, calling it a potential source of unnecessary costs and embarrassment. Despite the criticism, others defended Cabello, with Mod Sun applauding her for taking the stage regardless of the turnout.

“99 percent of artists would’ve cancelled the show + put out a ‘mental health’ statement,” the rapper, wrote on Tuesday. “She just gained my respect by still performing.”

He continued, “That show meant the world to the people in the crowd that night. EMPTY SHOWS ARE STILL SHOWS.” Many fans rallied behind Camila Cabello, praising her talent, kindness, and dedication. One admirer highlighted her incredible artistry and humanity, attributing her loyal fanbase to these qualities.

Private event, not a public concert?

According to a source cited by Page Six, the former Fifth Harmony member's recent performance at the State Farm Arena in Georgia wasn’t what it appeared to be. The insider clarified that the event was a corporate gathering, and only a limited number of tickets were sold to the public.

Also read: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs files $50M defamation suit against Courtney Burgess, News network over alleged defamatory sex tape

Cabello, who headlined the event alongside artists Myles Smith and Knox, later shared a heartfelt Instagram post expressing her gratitude to her devoted fans. "Being a fan is a transformative and creative and sacred endeavor," she wrote. "The artist who gives to their community also gets, in the form of love, inspiration, and trust."

Cabello, who rose to fame in 2012 on The X Factor as part of Fifth Harmony, has enjoyed a successful solo career since leaving the group in 2016. With hits like “Havana” and “Señorita,” she’s released four solo albums, though her latest project, C, XOXO, debuted at a more modest No. 13 on the Billboard 200. She recently got embroiled in past controversies, including criticism over old offensive social media posts for which she has apologised.