Celebrity birthdays for the week of June 30-July 6: Celebrity birthdays for the week of June 30-July 6

June 30: Actor Nancy Dussault is 88. Singer Glenn Shorrock is 80. Jazz bassist Stanley Clarke is 73. Actor David Garrison is 72. Guitarist Hal Lindes of Dire Straits is 71. Actor David Alan Grier is 68. Actor Vincent D’Onofrio is 65. Actor Deirdre Lovejoy is 62. Actor Rupert Graves is 61. Bassist Tom Drummond of Better Than Ezra is 55. Actor Tony Rock is 55. Actor Monica Potter is 53. Actor Molly Parker is 52. Actor Lizzy Caplan is 42. Guitarist James Adam Shelley of American Authors is 41. Country singer Cole Swindell is 41. Singer and “American Idol” winner Fantasia Barrino is 40. Actor Sean Marquette is 36.

July 1: Actor Leslie Caron is 93. Actor Jamie Farr is 90. Actor Jean Marsh is 90. Dancer Twyla Tharp is 83. Actor Genevieve Bujold is 82. Singer Deborah Harry of Blondie is 79. Actor Daryl Anderson is 73. Actor Trevor Eve is 73. Stage actor Terrence Mann is 73. Singer Fred Schneider of The B-52′s is 73. Singer Victor Willis of the Village People is 73. Actor Dan Aykroyd is 72. Actor Lorna Patterson is 68. Actor Alan Ruck is 68. Singer Evelyn “Champagne” King is 64. Singer Michelle Wright is 63. Actor Dominic Keating is 62. Actor Pamela Anderson is 57. Bassist Mark Pirro of Polyphonic Spree is 54. Actor Henry Simmons is 54. Rapper Missy Elliott is 53. Actor Julianne Nicholson is 53. Actor Melissa Peterman is 53. Actor and writer Jill Kargman is 50. Drummer Bryan Devendorf of The National is 49. Singer-songwriter Sufjan Stevens is 49. Actor Thomas Sadoski is 48. Actor Liv Tyler is 47. Actor Hilarie Burton is 42. Actor Lea Seydoux is 39. Actors Steven and Andrew Cavarno are 32. Singer Chloe Bailey of Chloe X Halle is 26. Actor Storm Reid is 21.

July 2: Actor Robert Ito is 93. Actor Polly Holliday is 87. Writer-director Larry David is 77. Actor Saul Rubinek is 76. Keyboardist Roy Bittan of the E Street Band is 75. Actor Wendy Schaal is 70. Model-actor Jerry Hall is 68. Actor Jimmy McNichol is 63. Bassist Dave Parsons is 59. Actor Yancy Butler is 54. Violinist Melodee DeVevo of Casting Crowns is 48. Actor Owain Yeoman is 46. Singer Michelle Branch is 41. Actor Vanessa Lee Chester is 40. Actor Nelson Franklin is 39. Actor Ashley Tisdale is 39. Actor Lindsay Lohan is 38. Actor Margot Robbie is 34.

July 3: Actor Michael Cole is 84. Actor Kurtwood Smith is 81. Country singer Johnny Lee is 78. Writer Dave Barry is 77. Actor Betty Buckley is 77. Actor Jan Smithers is 75. Actor Bruce Altman is 69. Talk show host Montel Williams is 68. Country singer Aaron Tippin is 66. Synthesizer player Vince Clarke of Erasure is 64. Actor Tom Cruise is 62. Actor Thomas Gibson is 62. Actor Hunter Tylo is 62. Actor Connie Nielsen is 60. Actor Yeardley Smith is 60. TV chef Sandra Lee is 58. Singer Ishmael “Butterfly” Butler of Digable Planets is 55. Keyboardist-guitarist Kevin Hearn of Barenaked Ladies is 55. Actor Shawnee Smith is 55. Actor-singer Audra McDonald is 54. Actor Patrick Wilson is 51. Country singer Trent Tomlinson is 49. Actor Andrea Barber is 48. Actor Ian Anthony Dale is 46. Comedian Julie Klausner is 46. Singer Tonia Tash of Divine is 45. Actor Olivia Munn is 44. Actor Shoshannah Stern is 44. Singer Elle King is 35. Actor Grant Rosenmeyer is 33. Actor Kelsey Batelaan is 29.

July 4: Actor Eva Marie Saint is 100. Actor Ed Bernard is 85. Actor Karolyn Grimes is 84. Singer Annette Beard of Martha and the Vandellas is 81. TV personality Geraldo Rivera is 81. Percussionist Ralph Johnson of Earth, Wind and Fire is 73. Percussionist Domingo Ortiz of Widespread Panic is 72. Singer John Waite is 72. Guitarist Kirk Pengilly of INXS is 66. Steel guitarist Teddy Carr is 64. DJ Zonka is 62. Singer Michael Sweet of Stryper is 61. Bassist Matt Malley is 61. Actor Tracy Letts is 59. Actor-comedian Al Madrigal is 53. Actor John Lloyd Young is 49. Singer Stephen “Ste” McNally of BBMak is 46. Actor Becki Newton is 46. Actor Mo McRae is 42. Reality star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is 42. Singer Melanie Fiona is 41.

July 5: Musician Huey Lewis is 74. Country keyboardist Charles Ventre of River Road is 72. Singer Marc Cohn is 65. Actor Dorien Wilson is 62. Actor Edie Falco is 61. Actor Jillian Armenante is 60. Actor Kathryn Erbe is 59. Michael Stuhlbarg is 56. Rapper RZA of Wu-Tang Clan is 55. Singer Joe is 51. Drummer Bengt Lagerberg of The Cardigans is 51. Rapper Bizarre of D12 is 48. Musician Jason Wade of Lifehouse is 44. Actor Ryan Hansen is 43. Musician Dave Haywood of Lady A is 42. Bassist Nick O’Malley of Arctic Monkeys is 39. Actor Jason Dolley is 33.

July 6: Singer Gene Chandler is 84. Country singer Jeannie Seely is 84. Actor Burt Ward is 79. Actor Fred Dryer is 78. Actor Sylvester Stallone is 78. Actor Shelley Hack is 77. Actor Allyce Beasley is 73. Actor Geoffrey Rush is 73. Actor Grant Goodeve is 72. Jazz trumpeter Rick Braun is 69. Actor Casey Sander is 69. Actor Jennifer Saunders is 66. Drummer John Keeble of Spandau Ballet is 65. Actor Pip Torrens is 64. Actor Brian Posehn is 58. Actor Robb Derringer is 57. “CBS This Morning” co-host John Dickerson is 56. Rapper Inspectah Deck of Wu-Tang Clan is 54. NBC Sports correspondent and former “Good Morning America” host Josh Elliott is 53. Rapper-actor 50 Cent is 49. Actors Tia and Tamera Mowry are 46. Comedian Kevin Hart is 45. Actor Eva Green is 44. Drummer Chris Wood of Bastille is 39. Actor Jeremy Suarez is 34.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.