Comicstaan 2: Meet the finalists

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 18:15 IST

The second season of India’s only unscripted comedy reality show is headed into its finale on August 16. “This time around we found that the comics were more prepared for the format, and the stresses of that format,” says Neeti Palta, a comedian and one of the seven judges on the show.

The stresses include writing new material each week, dealing with themes dictated by the show, and working in teams — which was particularly stressful for the comics that had only ever worked solo.

On August 9, the five finalists were announced. They must now compete for the title of S2 winner, which comes with a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh. But, and this time it’s not a cliché, they’re all winners already, in a sense.

Last year’s five finalists got picked up by talent management agencies and have become regulars on the touring circuit, which is what most stand-ups aim for — the ability to have multiple shows sponsored in different cities, to increase visibility, strengthen their brand.

‘Jokes that make no sense are very popular’

“I learnt early on that jokes were a tool for making friends. If you could make people laugh, you gained their respect,” says Samay Raina, the youngest of the lot, who’s still awaiting his engineering results. ( Courtesy: Amazon Prime Video )

Samay Raina has a perpetual look of bewilderment on his face. It’s possible that’s just his face. It’s also possible that the world as he sees it is perpetually bewildering to him.

He’s from Kashmir, but has never lived there. Grew up in Hyderabad, studied “something called printing engineering” in Pune. That’s where he began doing stand-up 18 months ago. Now 21, still waiting for his final exam results, he’s moved to Mumbai to build a career in comedy.

“Come watch me perform if you want to know more about printing engineering,” he says.

What was your childhood ambition?

I wanted to be an astrophysicist. I also used to watch the Great Indian Laughter Challenge a lot, and read Khushwant Singh joke books, and go around retelling these jokes. It was a great way to get attention. It became a tool for making friends. If you could make people laugh, you gained their respect.

What has your time in stand-up taught you about comedy?

I’ve noticed that I like taking shots at the authorities, people in power. I’ve also learnt that jokes that make no sense are still laughed at.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever got?

To never take another comic’s advice. Everyone’s process is different. There is no governing rule, no books, manuals or lectures that will help you as much as going on stage as much as you can and conquering it. Without that stage presence, even great jokes won’t work.

So, a barrister walks into a bar

“At home, I don’t get to wake up and discuss jokes with my parents while eating upma,” says Raunaq Rajani, who’s dabbled in many professions, before settling on comedy. “So being at Comicstaan is like being at a vigorous comedy workshop. It changes you as a comedian.” ( Courtesy: Amazon Prime Video )

Raunaq Rajani, 24, has been doing stand-up in Mumbai since he was 16. He’s got videos on YouTube with over a million views, in some cases. He’s even had a minor controversy — a set on Indian superstition got quite a few people angry.

He also has a law degree, has worked in PR and digital media agencies, and done a stint at the family real-estate business. “I love stand-up most,” he says.

Why law?

I’d always wanted to be a cartoonist or a lawyer. I ended up getting a law degree, but never practised. Still, I think it’s good backup in case someone ever files a case against over one of my jokes.

What’s it been like on Comicstaan?

When you’re in a hotel with fellow comedians for almost two months, you’re discussing jokes all the time. At home, I don’t get to wake up and discuss jokes with my parents while eating upma. So it’s like being at a vigorous comedy workshop. It changes you as a comedian.

Why not just focus on your YouTube videos instead?

I wanted to expand the audience for my work. The other day I was at a mall, and a man came up to me and said he had watched me in a particular episode and enjoyed it. That’s the first time that has happened in eight years of doing this. This experience has also opened me up to the idea of collaborating, because it was fun doing that on the show. I had never done it before nor known that I could.

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 18:15 IST