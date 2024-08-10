D23: Moana 2, Freakier Friday, Avatar 3 and more highly awaited Disney sequels announced

Disney has announced the future arrival of highly anticipated sequels, including Moana 2, Avatar: Fire and Ash, Toy Story 5 and more! After a long wait, fans are going to see their favourite films back on screen. The films are meant to follow similar storylines, connecting old characters to new intriguing plots. With the beginning of D23, an exclusive Disney fan event, the production house has begun teasing forthcoming exciting favourites-to-be to their striking fantasy collection. Still from Moana 2.

D23 is currently happening at the Anaheim Convention Center and Honda Center in California. Spanning from August 9 to August 11, 2024, it is a crucial moment for Disney to showcase all that it has in store for its fans and share its journey with the world.

Disney sequels announced at D23

Animated Disney sequels in production

The Walt Disney production has finally announced that Toy Story 5 is in the works. The sequel is expected to be released in the Summer of 2026. Fans can view its teaser on Disney's official Instagram page! The fifth installment of the beloved animated franchise is expected to revolve around the theme of toys vs technology, where Woody and his friends will try to fight changing times.

Moana 2 will hit the silver screen on November 27, 2024. The official trailer for the sequel is now streaming and has left the audience wanting more. The trailer features Moana’s little sister and explores her adventurous journey in breaking an ancient curse.

The chief creative officer of Walt Disney Animation Studio, Jennifer Lee, also revealed the concept art of another upcoming animated project, Frozen 3. After the success of Frozen 1 and 2, the fandom eagerly waited for the arrival of a threequel. Now, it seems the wait has come to an end.

In Frozen 3, sisters Elsa and Anna prepare for the arrival of a deadly creature. Disney plans to release the film in 2027. The Frozen Broadway musical filmed live on stage will also be available to view on Disney Plus in 2025.

Zootopia 2 is also expected to be seen on the big screen. Disney’s Instagram page has revealed the official poster and announced its release window for November 2025. Actor Ginnifer Goodwin disclosed that Ke Huy Quan will also be a member of the Zootopia 2 team.

In addition to the animated projects coming ahead, D23 also announced the title for their upcoming Avatar project. The poster for Avatar: Fire and Ash was recently posted on Disney’s official Instagram, and it is set to hit the big screen on December 19, 2025. The production house has yet to release the official teaser and trailer. Upcoming production Tron: Ares was also a highlight at D23. It is official that American rock band, Nine Inch Nails will be composing the score for the film. Director Joachim Ronning is going to lead this project.

8 upcoming Disney sequels in the making

1. Freakier Friday

2. Incredibles 3

3. Toy Story 5

4. Zootopia 2

5. Frozen 3

6. Avatar: Fire and Ash

7. Moana 2

8. Tron: Ares