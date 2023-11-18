David Beckham talks about dining with Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan at Mannat, thanks Sonam Kapoor for hosting him

David Beckham was in India recently and attended two parties after watching the India vs New Zealand World Cup semi-final match. After his appearance at Sonam Kapoor's party, he went on to meet Shah Rukh Khan at his residence, Mannat, before wrapping his India trip. He has now penned a note of gratitude for the two actors on Instagram. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan's picture with David Beckham is finally here! Actor calls footballer ‘an absolute gentleman’

David Beckham attended a party at Sonam Kapoor's house and another at Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat.

Sharing a picture with Shah Rukh Khan from the get-together at Mannat and another from Sonam Kapoor's bash, David wrote, “Honoured to have been welcomed into this great man’s home. To enjoy a meal with @iamsrk, @gaurikhan, their beautiful children and close friends – what a special way to end my first visit to India... Thank you my friend – you and your family are welcome any time in my home…”

In a message for Sonam Kapoor, David wrote, "@sonamkapoor and @anandahuja - you hosted me with such warmth and kindness this week, thank you for the amazing evening you created at your home - see you again soon."

Reactions to David Beckham's post

Responding to David's post, Sonam wrote in the comments section, “You’re extremely gracious and a thorough gentleman.” Anand also wrote back to David, “@davidbeckham you & your team are the most respectful & thoughtful guests … you treated everyone with kindness and brought a charming sense of curiosity to all the conversations you had. You constantly showed us your patient, long term outlook on engaging with a part of the world that has always been an observer of your journey and is ecstatic to now be a part of it. And I surely look forward to meeting again soon.”

A fan reacted to David's post, “Every big player or star who visits India makes sure to meet Shah Rukh Khan. He's the face of India globally.” Another wrote in humour, “Give him the Indian citizenship already.”

Sonam Kapoor's house party

Sonam and husband Anand Ahuja had hosted David at their new Mumbai home on Wednesday. Among the guests was her Kapoor family including father Anil Kapoor, siblings Rhea Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, cousin Arjun Kapoor with girlfriend Malaika Arora, cousin Mohit Marwah and his wife Antara, uncle Sanjay Kapoor, his wife Maheep Kapoor and their daughter Shanaya Kapoor. Karisma Kapoor also attended the party along with some of Sonam's colleagues like Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput and Farhan Akhtar with wife Shibani.

