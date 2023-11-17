Shah Rukh Khan's picture with David Beckham is finally here! Actor calls footballer ‘an absolute gentleman’

Shah Rukh Khan's picture with David Beckham is finally here! The actor took to his Instagram handle on Friday evening to share a picture with Beckham from his party on Friday night. Shah Rukh called him “an icon" and “an absolute gentleman.” He also asked the footballer to “get some sleep.” (Also Read: SRK poses with Gauri, Aryan, Suhana, Anil and Sonam at Beckham's party, Find out why the pic was different!) Shah Rukh Khan hosted David Beckham at his residence on Friday night

Shah Rukh meets Beckham

Shah Rukh wore a black t-shirt and blue denims with a beaded necklace. He stood in arms with David Beckham, who was seen in a brown t-shirt and a striped dark blue blazer. The actor wrote in the caption, “Last nite with an icon…and an absolute gentleman. Have always been a big admirer but meeting him and seeing how he is with kids made me realise that the only thing that out does his football is his kindness and his gentle nature. My love to your family. Be well and happy my friend and get some sleep….@Davidbeckham.”

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday night hosted a private party at his residence for legendary footballer David Beckham.

A video doing the rounds online, sees a car arriving quietly at Mannat, with Beckham’s staff seated in the front seat, while he sat in the back passenger’s seat.

What's Beckham doing in India?

The footballer arrived in Mumbai to attend the ICC World Cup 2023 semi-final match between India and New Zealand. He met many Bollywood celebrities during his time.

Post the match, on Wednesday, actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja hosted a grand bash for Beckham where several B-town celebs marked their presence.

Apart from that, he also met the Ambani family on Wednesday and was gifted a Mumbai Indians jersey by them. The jersey had the number seven that Beckham wore in his stint with iconic club Manchester United.

Beckham is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. The International Cricket Council has entered into a partnership with UNICEF to empower women and girls and promote inclusion and gender equality through cricket.

Beckham is also considered one of the best footballers of all time. He has represented England at national level and made over 100 appearances for them from 1996-2009. The midfielder also represented iconic football clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Paris Saint Germain and LA Galaxy in his decorated career. With these clubs, he has won prestigious titles like the Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1 and UEFA Champions League titles.

Talking about Shah Rukh’s work front, he will be next seen in director Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Christmas 2023. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu in pivotal roles.

- With inputs from ANI

