Dear Media and 'The Toast' podcast sign new 3-year contract. Details of the deal revealed

Dear Media has locked in Claudia and Jackie Oshry's podcast The Toast with a new three-year agreement after a competitive bidding process that included SiriusXM and iHeart.

The deal, said to be the Oshrys’ biggest to date, was negotiated by WME and includes exclusive ad rights, promotion, and production. The Toast streams five days a week and has topped 100 million listens on Spotify, with video on YouTube and plans to expand onto Spotify’s video platform.

“Claudia and Jackie have built ‘The Toast’ into a pop culture powerhouse with a loyal and engaged cult following of listeners and viewers,” Dear Media founder and CEO Michael Bosstick said. “At Dear Media, we are committed to amplifying visionary creators whose platforms extend far beyond audio, and this renewal reflects that mission as we continue our partnership and support ‘The Toast’s’ growth across entertainment, live experiences and more.”

The Oshrys launched The Toast in 2018

The Oshrys launched The Toast in 2018 and have since grown it into a major digital brand, spawning Toast News Network (TNN), which carries shows like Good Guys (Josh Peck and Ben Soffer), Probably a Podcast (Shannon Ford), and The Readheads Book Club (Jackie Oshry, Margo Oshry, Dana Webman, Rebecca Rittenberg).

In a statement, the sisters said the new deal allows them “the chance to take ‘The Toast’ further than we ever imagined.”

Their ventures also include Spritz Society, a canned cocktail brand featured across TNN and on Bravo’s Southern Charm. Bosstick invested in Spritz Society in 2022.

Beyond the studio, they have sold out live shows including Girly Swirlies Night Out!, building on their reach with young female fans.

Attorney Jessica Marlow of Weintraub Tobin represented the Oshrys in the agreement.