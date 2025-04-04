Devil May Cry: Will there be a season 2 on Netflix?

The excitement surrounding Devil May Cry, the anime adaptation of Capcom's iconic action-packed video game series, continues to build as fans eagerly await news on a potential second season. After the success of Season 1, which premiered to glowing reviews for its slick animation, intense battles, and the return of the beloved antihero, Dante, fans have been left wondering: Will there be a Devil May Cry Season 2? As fans anxiously await word on a possible second season, the anticipation for Devil May Cry, the anime adaptation of Capcom's renowned action-packed video game series, keeps growing.(Instagram/ @netflix)

The future of Devil May Cry on Netflix

While Devil May Cry Season 2 has not yet been officially confirmed by Netflix, there is good news for eager fans. Season 1’s positive reception has sparked ongoing discussions about continuing the series. Devil May Cry’s first season, which successfully captured the essence of the franchise with its stylish demon-slaying action and supernatural intrigue, left many wanting more. The series has been praised not only for its captivating storyline but also for its breathtaking animation and top-tier voice acting.

What to expect in Season 2?

Season 2 of Devil May Cry is expected to escalate the action and drama even further, as Dante faces a new apocalyptic threat—an ominous villain seeking to tear open the gates of Hell. Fans can look forward to even bigger battles, more of the dark fantasy lore from the Devil May Cry games, and possibly the return of fan-favorite characters. With rumors suggesting the debut of Dante's brother, Vergil, in animated form, Season 2 is shaping up to be an exciting continuation of the franchise’s legacy.

New cast

While Netflix has yet to officially confirm the full cast, it is expected that Johnny Yong Bosch will reprise his role as Dante. The first season featured other notable voice actors like Kevin Conroy and Zeke Alton, and it’s anticipated that more familiar voices from the gaming world will join the cast in Season 2.

When will it release?

As of now, there is no official release date for Devil May Cry Season 2. However, sources indicate that Season 2 is expected to premiere sometime in 2026. Given the success of Season 1, it’s clear that Netflix has invested in delivering a high-quality second season, making the wait worth it for dedicated fans.

While Devil May Cry fans await official confirmation, the prospects for a Season 2 remain high. With compelling characters, thrilling action sequences, and an ever-expanding story, the potential for Devil May Cry Season 2 is certainly one that many are eagerly anticipating. Stay tuned for updates on release dates and further news regarding the next chapter of Dante’s demon-slaying saga.