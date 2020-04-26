‘Digital concert is going to be the space post-lockdown’

entertainment

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 09:27 IST

Singer-composer Harshit Saxena is busy exploring the digital space which he feels is the future of the music industry, post-lockdown scenario. Media shy that he was post lockdown; currently he is just going with the flow and enjoying live sessions across various platforms.

“I used to keep away from social media. Before lockdown, I have never attempted any Facebook or Instagram Live sessions. I even avoided video calls but then you need to go with the tide. I recently did my first FB and Insta live and to tell you honestly I’m liking it too,” says the ‘Haal-e-Dil’ singer.

The Lucknowite understands that in coming months things will be no different as real shows and concerts will not happen any time soon. “I had two concerts lined up in Kanpur and Unnao but the country went into lockdown and rightly so! For performers, like us who are part of public shows, it’s going to be tough time ahead. Given the scenario, public events won’t take place for another few months. Film projects will also take time. Also, what little rental income we had has been blocked due to government order. So, it’s a tough phase.”

He feels professionally well-organised ticketed digital concerts are going to be the next big thing. “It will be safe, have global reach, win-win situation for performers, organisers and audience as this social distancing norm is here to stay for long,” he says.

He is taking his quarantine days all easy, “Thankfully my parents had come here before Holi and had stayed back. I am also helping my mother in dusting and household work. Also tried mopping the floor and trust me I was sweating like anything.”

He is missing his gym badly. “I was on path of achieving six-packs abs for my private album song shoot. It’s going to be a tough task now!”

Harshit’s last film as solo music director was ‘Sab Kushal Mangal’ and next as composer is multi-starrer ‘Utawle Bawle’.