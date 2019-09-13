e-paper
Friday, Sep 13, 2019

Dream Girl is quirky, and Ayushmann delivers again I The No Rating Review

It’s quirky, crazy, wacky and hilariously funny.

entertainment Updated: Sep 13, 2019 19:34 IST
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
         

Dream Girl is far cry from run-of-the-mill comedies that try hard to tickle your bone but in vain. It’s quirky, crazy, wacky and hilariously funny. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa with actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha as central characters, Dream Girl is an absolute winner with some stellar performances from supporting cast including Annu Kapoor Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh among others. It’s a must-watch for Ayushmann’s laudable performance, as the actor has one again hit the ball out of the park with his mindboggling performance as Pooja, the woman whose voice he impersonates. A family entertainer that hits the bull’s eye.

 

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 19:34 IST

