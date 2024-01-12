close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Fox town hall with Trump draws more TV viewers than debate between Haley and DeSantis

Fox town hall with Trump draws more TV viewers than debate between Haley and DeSantis

AP |
Jan 12, 2024 10:34 AM IST

Fox town hall with Trump draws more TV viewers than debate between Haley and DeSantis

NEW YORK (AP) — Television viewers were more interested in watching a Donald Trump town hall than the first head-to-head debate between Republican challengers Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis.

HT Image
HT Image

The live town hall, which aired on Fox News Channel in prime time on Wednesday, was watched by 4.3 million viewers, the Nielsen company said. The CNN debate, which aired live at the same time, was seen by just under 2.6 million, per Nielsen.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Fox said the Trump campaign demanded that the town hall go head-to-head on TV against CNN's debate at 9 p.m. Eastern, as a condition to the former president's appearance. Trump has not participated in any of the organized debates of GOP 2024 presidential candidates.

Both events took place in Des Moines, Iowa, in advance of Monday's Iowa presidential caucuses.

Fox said Trump's town hall got an additional 1.4 million viewers when reruns were aired at midnight Eastern time and in the middle of the night.

Since Fox News routinely has more viewers than CNN, Wednesday's ratings victory wasn't a surprise. The former president has also consistently beaten his GOP rivals by wide margins in public opinion polls.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get more updates from Bollywood , Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On