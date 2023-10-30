News / Entertainment / Friends creators issue moving statement after Matthew Perry's death: ‘The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken’

Friends creators issue moving statement after Matthew Perry's death: ‘The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken’

BySumanti Sen
Oct 30, 2023 10:43 AM IST

“It’s a cliche to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew’s case, there are no truer words,” the statement reads

‘Friends’ co-creators/executive producers Marta Kauffman and David Crane and the series’ executive producer/director Kevin Bright have issued an emotional statement after the tragic death of Matthew Perry at 54. Perry died by apparent drowning on Saturday, October 28.

Matthew Perry smiles at the panel for the NBC television series "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip" at the Television Critics Association summer 2006 media tour in Pasadena, California U.S. July 21, 2006 (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo)(REUTERS)
Matthew Perry smiles at the panel for the NBC television series "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip" at the Television Critics Association summer 2006 media tour in Pasadena, California U.S. July 21, 2006 (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo)(REUTERS)

“We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew’s passing. It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives,” Kauffman, Crane and Bright’s statement reads, according to Deadline.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“He was a brilliant talent. suman. From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us. We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment – not just to his work, but in life as well. He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart,” they said, adding, “We send all of our love to his family and friends. This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken.”

Meanwhile, Perry’s family told the news outlet PEOPLE that they are "heartbroken" by his "tragic" death. "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother," the family said. "Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend."

"You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love,” they added. No foul play is suspected in connection with the death.

Perry was discovered dead in the hot tub of his home in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood just after 4 pm. Recently, a chilling 911 call that was made from actor Matthew Perry’s home on the night of his death has been released. In a dispatch audio now obtained by TMZ, a man can be heard saying the word “drowning.” “Agent 23. Rescue 23. EMS 9 on the radio. In response to the drowning,” the audio says. Some words were bleeped out.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get more updates from Bollywood , Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out