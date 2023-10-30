Friends creators issue moving statement after Matthew Perry's death: ‘The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken’

‘Friends’ co-creators/executive producers Marta Kauffman and David Crane and the series’ executive producer/director Kevin Bright have issued an emotional statement after the tragic death of Matthew Perry at 54. Perry died by apparent drowning on Saturday, October 28. Matthew Perry smiles at the panel for the NBC television series "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip" at the Television Critics Association summer 2006 media tour in Pasadena, California U.S. July 21, 2006 (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo)(REUTERS)

“We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew’s passing. It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives,” Kauffman, Crane and Bright’s statement reads, according to Deadline.

“He was a brilliant talent. suman. From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us. We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment – not just to his work, but in life as well. He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart,” they said, adding, “We send all of our love to his family and friends. This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken.”

Meanwhile, Perry’s family told the news outlet PEOPLE that they are "heartbroken" by his "tragic" death. "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother," the family said. "Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend."

"You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love,” they added. No foul play is suspected in connection with the death.

Perry was discovered dead in the hot tub of his home in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood just after 4 pm. Recently, a chilling 911 call that was made from actor Matthew Perry’s home on the night of his death has been released. In a dispatch audio now obtained by TMZ, a man can be heard saying the word “drowning.” “Agent 23. Rescue 23. EMS 9 on the radio. In response to the drowning,” the audio says. Some words were bleeped out.