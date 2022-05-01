365 Days sequel 365 Days: This Day is out and has 0% Rotten Tomatoes rating already, critics call it ‘piping hot trash’

Netflix began streaming 365 Days: This Day from April 27 and the critical verdict is out. Though only nine reviews were submitted to Rotten Tomatoes, they unanimously panned the erotic thriller, getting it a rare 0% ‘rotten’ rating on the review aggregator. (Also read: After reports of Karan Johar's interest, 365 Days actor Michele Morrone says he's been approached for Bollywood projects)

365 Days: This Day is the sequel to 365 Days, which made headlines around the world in 2020 for its steamy scenes and problematic story. Michele Morrone plays a mafia lord Massimo who kidnaps Laura, Anna-Maria Sieklucka. He holds her captive on his estate and gives her a year's time to fall in love with him. With thick themes of Stockholm syndrome and toxic behaviour getting romanticised, the film was not the biggest rage among critics. However, it was one of Netflix's biggest draws that year.

The new film begins with a wedding, even though the first part ended with Laura's life in peril as Massimo's enemies put a target on her head. The official synopsis reads: “Laura and Massimo are back and stronger than ever. However, Massimo's family ties and a mysterious man bidding for Laura's heart complicate the lovers' lives.”

Critics were not gentle with their reviews. The Variety review called it ‘piping hot trash’. Roger Ebert.com review read, “365 Days: This Day is barely a movie. Its the emotionally bankrupt id of late capitalism, a braindead miasma of choreographed sex.”

Twitter has also lit up with hilarious reactions to the movie. “Sorry but 365 days: this day is f**king horrible," read a tweet. “365 days: this day in a nutshell: 75% sex scene, 20% music video, 5% story line. That's it. That's the tweet," read another.

Michele Morrone was recently seen in a music video with Jacqueline Fernandez for the song Mud Mud Ke. Talking about his India debut, Michele had told Variety, “I’m excited about foraying into the music space in India. It is heartwarming to be welcomed with so much love. I love challenges and Mud Mud Ke posed a challenge that excited me. I thank the people of this country for waiting for my Indian debut.”

