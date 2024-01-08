5 Christopher Nolan films other than Oppenheimer and where to watch them online

Christopher Nolan finally bagged his first Golden Globe award for his directorial Oppenheimer at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards. The award-winning director had been nominated six times earlier, but didn't win. Nolan boasts a stellar filmography, spanning from the groundbreaking success of The Dark Night to the more recent one (Oppenheimer) for which he won a lot of applauds. While the filmmaker's works are widely celebrated, here are five other movies of Nolan that you can watch online: Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan at the film's premiere in Paris. (AFP)

Following

In Christopher Nolan's debut film, Following, a writer becomes entangled in a mysterious underworld after shadowing strangers. The neo-noir thriller explores the consequences of obsession and blurs the lines between reality and fiction.

Watch it on: Tubi

Insomnia

Al Pacino and Robin Williams deliver riveting performances in Insomnia. The film is a psychological thriller set in the perpetual daylight of an Alaskan summer. It explores a detective's descent into moral ambiguity while investigating a murder.

Watch it on: Hulu

Christopher Nolan, right, and Cillian Murphy on the set of Oppenheimer. (AP)

Dunkirk

A visceral war film that unfolds during World War II. The evacuation of Allied soldiers from Dunkirk, France, is portrayed through intertwining narratives, emphasizing the intensity, courage, and resilience of those involved in the harrowing military operation.

Watch it on: Prime Video

The Prestige

A mesmerizing film that delves into the intense rivalry between magicians Robert Angier and Alfred Borden. Set against the backdrop of traits like obsession, deception, and sacrifice, the movie explores the cost of achieving extraordinary feats in the pursuit of illusion and greatness.

Watch it on: Prime Video

Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas at he 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards(REUTERS)

Memento

A mind-bending thriller following Leonard, who suffers short-term memory loss. Seeking his wife's killer, he uses polaroid photographs and tattoos to navigate a fragmented reality. The film explores memory, identity, and the consequences of an untrustworthy mind.

Watch it on: Prime Video