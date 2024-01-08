5 Christopher Nolan films other than Oppenheimer and where to watch them online
Christopher Nolan won his first Golden Globe Award for Oppenheimer this year. Here are five other movies of Nolan that you can watch online.
Christopher Nolan finally bagged his first Golden Globe award for his directorial Oppenheimer at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards. The award-winning director had been nominated six times earlier, but didn't win. Nolan boasts a stellar filmography, spanning from the groundbreaking success of The Dark Night to the more recent one (Oppenheimer) for which he won a lot of applauds. While the filmmaker's works are widely celebrated, here are five other movies of Nolan that you can watch online:
Following
In Christopher Nolan's debut film, Following, a writer becomes entangled in a mysterious underworld after shadowing strangers. The neo-noir thriller explores the consequences of obsession and blurs the lines between reality and fiction.
Watch it on: Tubi
Insomnia
Al Pacino and Robin Williams deliver riveting performances in Insomnia. The film is a psychological thriller set in the perpetual daylight of an Alaskan summer. It explores a detective's descent into moral ambiguity while investigating a murder.
Watch it on: Hulu
Dunkirk
A visceral war film that unfolds during World War II. The evacuation of Allied soldiers from Dunkirk, France, is portrayed through intertwining narratives, emphasizing the intensity, courage, and resilience of those involved in the harrowing military operation.
Watch it on: Prime Video
The Prestige
A mesmerizing film that delves into the intense rivalry between magicians Robert Angier and Alfred Borden. Set against the backdrop of traits like obsession, deception, and sacrifice, the movie explores the cost of achieving extraordinary feats in the pursuit of illusion and greatness.
Watch it on: Prime Video
Memento
A mind-bending thriller following Leonard, who suffers short-term memory loss. Seeking his wife's killer, he uses polaroid photographs and tattoos to navigate a fragmented reality. The film explores memory, identity, and the consequences of an untrustworthy mind.
Watch it on: Prime Video