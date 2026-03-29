5 space survival films and where to watch them if you loved Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary
Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary was released in theatres in India on March 26 to rave reviews. Five other space survival films to watch if you liked it too.
In Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s adaptation of Andy Weir’s 2021 novel Project Hail Mary, Ryan Gosling’s Ryland Grace, a middle-school teacher, wakes up on a spaceship with no clue of how he got there. Many have hailed Ryland’s journey to saving humanity and surviving in space while forming an unlikely friendship with an alien named Rocky.
If the film warmed your heart and put you on the edge of your seat, here are five space survival thrillers to check out:
Silent Running (1978)
After the end of all botanical life on Earth, ecologist Freeman Lowell (Bruce Dern) maintains a greenhouse on a space station and refuses to follow orders to destroy it. Assisted by three robots and a small human crew, he must do everything he can to preserve the invaluable greenery.
Where to stream: Prime Video (rent for ₹99)
Apollo 13 (1995)
Based on the events of the Apollo 13 lunar mission, astronauts Jim Lovell (Tom Hanks), Fred Haise (Bill Paxton) and Jack Swigert (Kevin Bacon) find themselves desperately fighting for survival when a routine space mission goes awry. It is an adaptation of the book Lost Moon by astronaut Jim Lovell.
Where to stream: JioHotstar
Gravity (2013)
Medical engineer Dr Ryan Stone (Sandra Bullock), who’s on her first space mission, and astronaut Matt Kowalski (George Clooney), who’s on his final, must find a way to survive when they are hit by debris during a routine space walk and are stranded with no way back home.
Where to stream: Prime Video
Interstellar (2014)
Ex-NASA pilot Joseph Cooper (Matthew McConaughey) begrudgingly agrees to pilot a spacecraft after Earth becomes uninhabitable. Even as the group of astronauts struggles to find a habitable planet, Joseph’s daughter, Murphy, seems to be receiving messages from a ‘ghost’.
Where to stream: Prime Video/JioHotstar
The Martian (2015)
Astronaut Mark Watney (Matt Damon) might find a way to survive on Mars when his mission goes horribly wrong. Based on Andy Weir's 2011 novel, the film sees him find a way to contact home after he’s presumed dead due to a fierce storm.
Where to stream: JioHotstar
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More