Richard Gere is leaving the US, sells his Connecticut House for $11million

Actor Richard Gere recently shared his plans to relocate to Spain and has now sold his Connecticut home for $10.75 million. He bought the house in 2022 and lived there for two years with his wife Alejandra Silva and had desired to convert the place into a farm at one point. The actor, however, has now sold the house at a loss. Richard Gere has sold his Connecticut home for $10.75 million, slightly less than the purchase price. He plans to relocate to Spain with his wife, Alejandra Silva. (Ennio Leanza/Keystone via AP)(AP)

Also Read: Taylor Swift snubs Kamala Harris, prioritises boyfriend amid final campaign rally appearance rumours

Richard Gere sold his Connecticut home at a loss

The actor bought the house located in the town of New Canaan for $10.80 million which is $50,000 more than the price he sold the house for. According to a local outlet the New Canaan Advertiser, he bought it from Paul Simon and Edie Brickell who had also sold the house at a significant loss after they paid $16.5 million for it 17 years ago.

The property stretched over 32 acres of land and comprised 11 bathrooms, a pool, multiple gardens and a three-bedroom guest cottage. A previous listing of the house on Sothebys revealed that the house is featured with “period details” as reported by People Magazine. However, the actor recently expressed his desire to shift abroad. In April, he shared that he wanted to move to Spain and call it his new abode which is also his wife’s native place.

Also Read: Rihanna breaks election silence, jokes about ‘sneaking’ into the polls and voting for…

Gere wants to move to Spain for his wife

The Sexiest Man Alive title holder shared in an interview with Vanity Fair Spain that he wanted his wife to spend more time with her relatives. Gere and Silva got married in 2018 and have resided in the United States since. He revealed during the interview, “For Alejandra, it will be wonderful to be closer to her family, her lifelong friends and her culture. She was very generous in giving me six years living in my world, so it is only fair that I give her at least another six living in hers.”

He also expressed that Madrid will be a “great adventure for him, Silva and their two children Alexandra and James who are 5 and 4 years old respectively. Gere said, “I love Spain and the ability of the Spanish people to live transmitting joy and happiness.” He also mentioned that he still has a house “in the countryside near New York” which means he will still be connected to the states.

Gere and Silva met in Positano, Italy in 2014 and got married four years later. A source close to the couple told People around the time of their marriage that the two were “extraordinarily happy”. They added, “They're so comfortable with each other, have fun together and are looking forward to their future together."