Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah back together? Exes spotted on LA dinner outing

Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah were spotted together on a dinner outing in Los Angeles, prompting speculation about the status of their relationship. The former couple was photographed outside San Vicente Bungalows, a private members-only club in West Hollywood, on Friday evening, reported Page Six. The dinner comes several months after Alfallah gave a brief and non-committal response when asked about her relationship with Pacino. (Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP, nooralfallah/Instagram)

The appearance marked one of the rare public sightings of Pacino, 85, and Alfallah, 32, together since they were last described publicly as friends and co-parents.

Neither commented on the nature of the meeting, and representatives for both did not immediately respond to media queries, Page Six reported.

LA dinner outing Alfallah was seen wearing a dark overcoat over a black dress, paired with sheer stockings and knee-high boots. Pacino kept to a low-key look in a dark trench coat, black pants and sneakers.

Both appeared serious as they left the venue, with no visible interaction captured beyond walking together.

The dinner comes several months after Alfallah gave a brief and non-committal response when asked about her relationship with Pacino. Speaking to a TMZ photographer earlier, she said they were “together every day,” without directly confirming a reconciliation. She described Pacino as “the coolest guy,” as cited by Page Six.

She also referenced their professional collaboration on the upcoming film Dead Man’s Wire.

Pacino separately became the subject of marriage speculation late last year after he was photographed wearing a ring on his left hand. A representative later clarified to Page Six that the actor is not married.

Pacino and Alfallah began dating in 2020 and welcomed their son, Roman, in June 2023. In October 2024, a representative told People that the two were “very good friends” and focused on co-parenting, following reports linking Alfallah to comedian Bill Maher.

Pacino also has three adult children from previous relationships.

It remains unclear whether the LA dinner date reflects a renewed romantic relationship or simply a meeting between co-parents.