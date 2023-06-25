Al Pacino has no plans to marry Noor Alfallah after welcoming baby boy, sources say he's ‘freaked’

Al Pacino recently welcomed his first child with his 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah. Now, as per reports, it has been revealed that the 83 year-old veteran actor has no plans on marrying Noor and feels trapped into a relationship with her. (Also read: Al Pacino spotted on a date night with Noor Alfallah after welcoming baby boy) Al Pacino recently became a father at 82 with his 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah.

Al Pacino wanted DNA test

After the news of Noor's pregnancy became public on May 31, there were reports that The Irishman actor was so surprised at Noor’s pregnancy news that he even ‘demanded a pre-natal DNA test’. Noor didn’t even inform Al Pacino that she was pregnant for the first 11 weeks, as she knew Al didn’t want to have more kids. The report also said that Al Pacino's kids were very upset with the news.

Al not going to marry Noor

Now, as per a report published by Radar Online, sources have revealed to the publication that Al feels 'trapped' in his relationship with Noor and is seeking out ex Beverly D’Angelo for help. The source said, "He doesn’t want to do the whole baby thing at his age with the 4 a.m. feedings, diaper changings and all. Meanwhile, he’s not going to marry Noor but would like to come to a financial settlement with her and arrange to spend time with the child. And that’s where Beverly comes in.”

What sources said

Another source added that Al is 'worried' about the whole condition with Noor and wants to get rid of her. “He’s seriously worried about how he’ll cope with the physical demands of it all. This is a guy who’s in bad physical condition. He’s supposed to be enjoying his twilight years, but things have taken a seriously chaotic turn. He’s freaked,” the source added.

Al Pacino has a 30-year-old daughter with his former acting coach Jan Tarrant and 18-year-old twins with star Beverly D’Angelo. Al and Beverly split in 2004 and have since remained friends. He has never been married. A week ago, right after Noor gave birth to his baby, Al was spotted by a paparazzo spending time with ex Beverly and their two children, 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia, during a weekend outing in Los Angeles. A picture showed Al and Beverly talking in the parking lot of an escape room.

Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah first sparked dating rumours in April 2022, when they were spotted having dinner together in Los Angeles.

