Al Pacino becomes the first movie star to meet newly elected Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican. See pics

Robert Francis Prevost was elected as the new Pope after cardinals in the Vatican concluded voting at the papal conclave last month. Now, in new pictures shared by producer Andrea Iervolino on his Instagram account on Monday, veteran Hollywood actor Al Pacino was seen paying a visit to the newly elected pope. It marked the first documented official audience between the first American pontiff and a film star. (Also read: New Pope Robert Francis Prevost saw Ralph Fiennes film Conclave before election, reveals his brother) Andrea Iervolino and Al Pacino were photographed talking with Pope Leo XIV.

In the pictures, Al was seen standing with Iervolino and talking to Pope Leo XIV in Rome. Sharing the pictures, the producer wrote in the caption, “Andrea Iervolino con il nuovo Papa Leone XIV (Andrea Iervolino with the new Pope Leo XIV).”

‘The meeting was a moment of profound spiritual and cultural inspiration’

In a statement, Iervolino stated that the visit was made in cue for a private audience for the delegation from the film Maserati: The Brothers, which stars Al. As per the statement reported to Variety, “The meeting was a moment of profound spiritual and cultural inspiration, centered around shared values that lie at the heart of both the Catholic Church and the film: family unity, love, compassion and the importance of contributing to the common good.”

It went on to detail, “These values, which Pope Leo XIV has consistently emphasized in his recent messages to the world, resonate deeply with the story of the Maserati brothers: a family whose legacy was built not only on innovation and excellence but on profound mutual respect, solidarity and a shared vision.”

The film will be directed by Bobby Moresco, and will see Al in the role of businessman Vincenzo Vaccaro. Also starring Anthony Hopkins, Andy Garcia, Jessica Alba, Michele Morrone and Salvatore Esposito, the film is being shot in Italy.