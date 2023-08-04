Al Pacino spotted on a date night with 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah after welcoming baby boy in June

Al Pacino was seen with girlfriend Noor Alfallah out on a date night in California, US, on Tuesday evening. According to a report by People, Al and his 29-year-old girlfriend Noor were seen at the celeb hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, as pictures of Noor driving the car with Al seated beside her in the passenger seat emerged. In June, Al welcomed his first child with Noor, a son, who has been named Roman Pacino. (Also read: Al Pacino's baby son's birth certificate reveals interesting detail about full name) Al Pacino, 82, welcomed his fourth baby with 29-year-old Noor Alfallah in June.

Al upset with Noor?

Earlier there were reports that revealed that Al no longer wants to be in a relationship with Noor and feels 'trapped' and was seeking out ex Beverly D’Angelo for help. After the news of Noor's pregnancy became public on May 31, there were reports that the actor was so surprised and upset at Noor’s pregnancy news that he even ‘demanded a pre-natal DNA test’. Noor didn’t even inform Al Pacino that she was pregnant for the first 11 weeks, as she knew Al didn’t want to have more kids.

Al and Noor go for a date night

Now, as per a report by People, Al and Noor were pictured in a car after their visit to the Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. Both opted for black ensembles. Noor was seen in a black top with her hair kept untied, whereas Al sported black sunglasses, a black polo shirt, and a blazer.

Al Pacino has never been married. He has a 30-year-old daughter with his former acting coach Jan Tarrant and 22-year-old twins with actor Beverly D’Angelo. Al and Beverly split in 2004 and have since remained friends.

After Noor gave birth to his baby, Al was spotted by a paparazzo spending time with ex Beverly and their two children, Anton and Olivia, during a weekend outing in Los Angeles. Al and Beverly were seen talking in the parking lot of an escape room.

Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah first sparked dating rumours in April 2022, when they were spotted having dinner together in Los Angeles. They started dating since the COVID-19 lockdown. Reports also suggest that Alfallah doesn’t mind the age gap even though Pacino is older than her father.

