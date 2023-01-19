Alia Bhatt's Heart of Stone is like Mission: Impossible, says Netflix rep: 'Those movies always have men at the center'

Alia Bhatt is all set to mark her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone, which will be released on Netflix, this August. The actor had shared a Netflix sizzle reel for the most anticipated, upcoming titles in 2023 for the streamer. The montage included footage from her film that stars Gal Gadot. Now in a new interview, Kira Goldberg and Ori Marmur, who run Netflix’s original studio film group, have revealed what to expect from the spy action thriller. (Also read: Alia Bhatt, Gal Gadot feature in fresh footage from their upcoming Heart of Stone. Watch)

Talking to Variety, Kira Goldberg and Ori Marmur spoke about Heart of Stone, and what to expect from the film directed by Tom Harper. Oli Marmur said that Heart of Stone is similar to the Mission: Impossible and Jason Bourne movies, and breaks into a genre that is predominantly frontlined by men. "One of the things that got us really excited was the idea of doing a film in a genre that’s often dominated by men. It’s Mission: Impossible. It’s Bourne. Those movies always have men at the center of them. This has two strong women in Gal Gadot and Alia Bhatt who are in the middle of things. Along with Jamie Dornan they form a central trio."

In the footage from Heart of Stone that was shared by Netflix, Gal can be seen running away from a potential threat, as she speaks to someone about the ones who are trying to target her. “I have no idea what they are capable of but life is full of surprises," she says. Alia is then seen in a bar wearing a thick jacket, and raising her glass to someone. The footage then teases a shot of actor Jamie Dornan walking through a busy street.

Helmed by Tom Harper, Heart of Stone is intended to be the first instalment in a series akin to Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible. The movie also stars Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready in addition to Gal, Jamie, and Alia.

Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The film is all set to hit the theatres on April 28, 2023.

