Alyssa Milano’s GoFundMe for her son’s baseball trip faces heat: ‘Do rich people really just completely lose touch’

Alyssa Milano, the actress best known for her roles in Charmed and Who’s The Boss, has faced a barrage of criticism on social media for launching a GoFundMe campaign for her son’s baseball team trip. Alyssa Milano attempts damage control, justifying the fundraiser on X, as controversy surrounds the campaign.(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The 51-year-old star, who is estimated to have a net worth of millions of dollars, created the online fundraiser under her married name Alyssa Bugliari and shared it with her 3.4M followers on X (formerly Twitter)

Milano is married to David Bugliari, a Hollywood agent who formerly co-headed the motion picture department at CAA.

X is raging

Many fans were outraged by her post and responded with sarcastic memes, including one that showed comedian Chris Rock saying, “I identify as poor.”

Another one read, “#AlyssaMilano would like to know if people could also donate to pay for her toilet paper and possibly her snacks.”

“I’m sure she’s getting residuals as we speak,” one netizen wrote.

“Why isn’t Alyssa Milano paying for the trip for the whole team herself? Why is she asking for money from people who can barely buy groceries,” another one asked curiously.

“Do rich people really just completely lose touch with reality. She has people living pay check to pay check pitching in for her son. W*F has happened to us.” another one wrote.

Milano now trying to ‘damage control’

Milano tried to justify her actions on X, saying that she has already paid “for uniforms for the entire team and coaches” as well as hosted birthday parties and supported “any kid who can’t afford monthly dues.”

“The kids also do fundraising themselves—car washes, movie nights, and many other fun things! Thank you to all who have contributed to the gofundme! You’ve made things easier for these boys and their families,” she said.

Milano and Bugliari tied the knot in 2009 and have two children: Milo, 12, and Elizabella, 9.

She announced the GoFundMe on X Thursday, writing, “My son’s baseball team is raising money for their Cooperstown trip. Any amount would be so greatly appreciated.”

The fundraiser had a target of $10,000, of which more than $7,000 had been collected by Friday morning, the day after Milano’s controversial tweet.

Milano’s name was not listed among the donors on the GoFundMe page, though some of them were anonymous. One of the donations was $5 from someone using the name DoesntAlyssa HaveEnoughMoney.

Milano and her family reside in a luxurious five-bedroom house in Bell Canyon, a gated community about 20 miles north of Los Angeles. The property is reportedly worth $2.5 million.

Milano, who is also an activist and a vocal supporter of the Me Too movement, often faces mockery and backlash for her political views.