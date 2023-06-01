Amber Heard breaks silence about moving to Spain after defamation trial: ‘I love living here’

Amber Heard confirmed reports for the first time that she has relocated to Spain after her highly publicised defamation trial. Her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp sued the actor for defaming him in a 2018 article. The Aquaman actor has revealed that she is loving her time in Spain and hopes to stay in its capital city, Madrid. (Also read: Amber Heard leaves Hollywood behind, relocates to Spain with daughter Oonagh: Reports) Amber Heard has confirmed that she has relocated to Spain.

Amber Heard in Spain?

Amber Heard was in the limelight for the highly publicised defamation case in 2022 between her and Johnny Depp. The trial concluded with the court ordering her to pay Johnny Depp $10 million in compensatory damages plus an additional $350,000 in punitive damages for defaming him in a 2018 op-ed piece she wrote for The Washington Post. It was reported a month ago that Amber moved to Madrid, Spain with her young daughter Oonagh Paige.

Amber Heard breaks silence

Now as per a report by The Independent, Amber was seen talking in fluent Spanish, to a local reporter in Spain about claims that she has left Hollywood permanently. The clip, which was later posted on TikTok, and soon became viral on the internet, saw Amber talking to local reporters outside her home in Madrid. When asked about how she is finding her new life here in Spain, she said, "I love Spain, so much.” Then asked if she wants to stay here for a longer time, she added, “Yes, I hope so. Yes, yes, I love living here.” Amber also responded to claims of quitting Hollywood and added that she has some film projects in the pipeline. Amber has located to Spain after she sold her Yucca Valley, California home in July 2022 for an estimated amount of $1.1 million.

Meanwhile, actor Johnny Depp made a comeback to films with the French feature Jeanne Du Barry, which served as the opening film of the recently concluded Cannes Film Festival. Johnny was present with the crew of the film at Cannes, where he walked the red carpet and the film also received a standing ovation after its premiere.

Johnny recently shared a note on Instagram that he has fractured his ankle, which said, “Dear friends, I am sorry to say that I have fractured my ankle, which is a drag!!! It began as a hairline break but somewhere between Cannes and Royal Albert Hall, it got worse rather than better. Several medical professionals have strongly suggested I avoid any and all activity for the moment and so am sadly unable to travel at this time."

