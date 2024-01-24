Anatomy of a Fall gets 5 Oscar nominations: All you need to know about the French courtroom drama

At the 2024 Oscars, Anatomy of a Fall has secured nominations in five categories. The French courtroom drama directed by Justine Triet is a contender for the Best Picture award at the 96th annual Academy Awards. Additionally, Sandra Hüller, the film's star, has received a nomination for Best Actress. (Notably, Hüller also plays a role in another Best Picture nominee, The Zone of Interest.) A still from Anatomy of a Fall(IMDb)

The Cast of Anatomy of a Fall

German actress Sandra Hüller secured a Best Actress nomination for her role in the film. She takes on the lead character, Sandra Voyter, an author facing trial for the mysterious death of her husband Samuel, portrayed by Samuel Theis. The role of their son Daniel is brought to life by child star Milo Machado Graner.

In the supporting cast, Swann Arlaud plays the part of Sandra's attorney, while Antoine Reinartz takes on the role of the prosecutor.

A Family in Turmoil

In the film, Sandra Voyter is a renowned German novelist facing trial in France. She stands accused of pushing her husband Samuel to his demise at their secluded, snowy residence.

Caught in the midst of the challenging court proceedings and media frenzy is their 11-year-old son, Daniel, who grapples with both the intensity of the legal battle and the loss of his father.

The movie has secured five nominations at the 96th Academy Awards, spanning categories such as Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing, and Best Actress.

The film has been on an award-winning spree, clinching the prestigious Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival. It also won the awards in the categories of Best Non-English Language Film and Best Screenplay at the Golden Globes earlier this month.

In this year's category, Justine Triet stands as the sole woman nominated. The director of Anatomy of a Fall marks the eighth woman to receive a Best Director nomination from the Academy.