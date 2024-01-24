close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Anatomy of a Fall gets 5 Oscar nominations: All you need to know about the French courtroom drama

Anatomy of a Fall gets 5 Oscar nominations: All you need to know about the French courtroom drama

ByAchu Krishnan
Jan 24, 2024 08:48 PM IST

French courtroom drama Anatomy of a Fall earned a total of 5 Oscar nominations this year, including Sandra Hüller getting a nod for Best Actress.

At the 2024 Oscars, Anatomy of a Fall has secured nominations in five categories. The French courtroom drama directed by Justine Triet is a contender for the Best Picture award at the 96th annual Academy Awards. Additionally, Sandra Hüller, the film's star, has received a nomination for Best Actress. (Notably, Hüller also plays a role in another Best Picture nominee, The Zone of Interest.)

A still from Anatomy of a Fall(IMDb)
A still from Anatomy of a Fall(IMDb)

(Also Read: America Ferrera reacts to her Oscar nomination, Margot Robbie-Greta Gerwig's snubs for Barbie: 'Incredibly disappointed')

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The Cast of Anatomy of a Fall

German actress Sandra Hüller secured a Best Actress nomination for her role in the film. She takes on the lead character, Sandra Voyter, an author facing trial for the mysterious death of her husband Samuel, portrayed by Samuel Theis. The role of their son Daniel is brought to life by child star Milo Machado Graner.

In the supporting cast, Swann Arlaud plays the part of Sandra's attorney, while Antoine Reinartz takes on the role of the prosecutor.

A Family in Turmoil

In the film, Sandra Voyter is a renowned German novelist facing trial in France. She stands accused of pushing her husband Samuel to his demise at their secluded, snowy residence.

Caught in the midst of the challenging court proceedings and media frenzy is their 11-year-old son, Daniel, who grapples with both the intensity of the legal battle and the loss of his father.

The movie has secured five nominations at the 96th Academy Awards, spanning categories such as Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing, and Best Actress.

The film has been on an award-winning spree, clinching the prestigious Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival. It also won the awards in the categories of Best Non-English Language Film and Best Screenplay at the Golden Globes earlier this month.

(Also Read: Korean-American film Past Lives scores major Oscars 2024 nods - Where to watch on OTT)

In this year's category, Justine Triet stands as the sole woman nominated. The director of Anatomy of a Fall marks the eighth woman to receive a Best Director nomination from the Academy.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On