Andrew Garfield gives a stern reply to incessant Spider-Man No Way Home queries: ‘Listen...’

Actor Andrew Garfield has denied that he features in the upcoming Spider-Man No Way Home, amid speculations that both he and Tobey Maguire are a part of the MCU film. In a new video, responding to comments from fans on social media, Andrew said that he's 'sorry in advance'.

The trailer of Spider-Man No Way Home released earlier this month but neither Andrew Garfield nor Tobey Maguire featured in it. A photo that got leaked, had shown Tobey and Andrew along with Tom Holland in their Spider-Man suits. It led fans to speculate that they will feature in the movie too.

In an interview with GQ recently, when asked about him featuring in the film Andrew Garfield said, “I am not”. In a video for GQ, replying to a fan he wrote, “Listen, at this point... I’m done. We’ll all out find out when the movie comes out and we’ll either be very disappointed, or we’ll be very happy. Or someone will say, 'I told you so' and another person will say, 'I told you so'. We’ll all find out. I’m sorry in advance."

In the Spider-Man No Way Home trailer, a string of villains from the Spider-Man universe returned to destroy mankind and take Peter Parker's life. The villains included Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) from Spider-Man (2002), Otto Octavius (Alfred Molina) from Spider-Man 2, Sandman (Thomas Haden Church) from Spider-Man 3, Electro (Jamie Foxx) from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) and The Lizard (Rhys Ifans) from The Amazing Spider-Man.

Previously, he denied his involvement in the film in an interview for Variety's October issue. He had said, "I understand why people are freaking out about the concept of that because I'm a fan as well," he told the outlet about the idea of uniting with Tobey and Tom onscreen together as Spider-Men for the first time, ever.

He had added, "You can't help but imagine scenes and moments of 'Oh, my God, how f------ cool would it be if they did that?' But it's important for me to say on the record that this is not something I'm aware I am involved in. But I know I'm not going to be able to say anything that will convince anyone that I don't know what's happening."

Spider-Man: No Way Home will release in theatres on December 17 this year. The film also features Zendaya and Jacob Batalon.