Angelina Jolie melts hearts with adorable reaction to young boy who asked, ‘Will you adopt me?’ Watch

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie recently attended the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) for the world premiere of her new film, Couture. As she walked the red carpet, she interacted with a young reporter who asked her if she would adopt him. Her heart-warming response is now melting hearts online. Angelina Jolie poses during the red carpet for the film Couture at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) REUTERS/Mark Blinch.(REUTERS)

Angelina Jolie's cute exchange with kid reporter

On Tuesday, Virgin Radio Toronto shared a delightful video of Jolie speaking with their child reporter, Liam. The interaction began when the youngster asked Angelina which snack she would hide in her outfit, to which the actress playfully pulled out a toffee. Liam then offered her his favourite snack, which Angelina happily accepted, saying: “Oh, I love it and I’ll definitely be eating this during the premiere.”

The most endearing moment came when Liam asked: “Will you adopt me?” Jolie laughed and responded: “I’m sure you have a great mummy and daddy. But you do remind me of my boys. My two boys are from Southeast Asia. Where are you from?” When Liam replied, “Toronto”, Angelina gently asked if he knew where his great-grandparents were from. Liam answered “China”, to which she smiled and concluded: “Very nice to meet you. You are very good at this; you should keep doing it.”

Fans were touched by the adorable exchange. One commented: “Haha, he did such a good job.” Another wrote: “The only thing sweeter than a candy is this exchange.” A fan added: “Aww, she’s so sweet.” Another said, “Are you kidding me? This is the most endearing moment.” Many praised Jolie’s warmth, calling her “such an angel” and “so good with kids.”

Angelina Jolie’s children

Jolie is a proud mother of six. She adopted her eldest son, Maddox Chivan, from Cambodia in 2002 before her marriage to Brad Pitt. In 2005, she adopted her daughter Zahara Marley from Ethiopia, followed by her son Pax Thien from Vietnam in 2007. With Brad, she welcomed three biological children: Shiloh Nouvel in 2006, and twins Knox Léon and Vivienne Marcheline in 2008.

Angelina Jolie’s upcoming film

Jolie will next be seen in Couture. Written and directed by Alice Winocour, the film also stars Louis Garrel, Ella Rumpf and Garance Marillier. It had its world premiere at TIFF 2025 on September 7. The story follows a mother and filmmaker working on a Paris Fashion Week runway film while going through a divorce and facing a breast cancer diagnosis. The film does not yet have a theatrical release date.