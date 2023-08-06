Angus Cloud's mother says actor's death was not intentional: ‘His last day was a joyful one’

Euphoria actor Angus Cloud died unexpectedly on Monday at the age of 25. Now, the late actor's mother Lisa Cloud has shared a note on her Facebook revealing how the actor spent the last day before he died and said that his death was not intentional. Angus gained attention for his performance as drug dealer Fez in Euphoria. (Also read: Billie Eilish pays tribute to Angus Cloud at Lollapalooza with Euphoria song Never Felt So Alone) Angus Cloud's mother Lisa Cloud pens note on actor's death. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP)(AFP)

Lisa Cloud's Facebook post

Taking to Facebook, Lisa wrote, "Friends, I want you all to know I appreciate your love for my family at this shattered time. I also want you to know that although my son was in deep grief about his father's untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one. He was reorganizing his room and placing items around the house with intent to stay a while in the home he loved. He spoke of his intent to help provide for his sisters at college, and also help his mom emotionally and financially. He did not intend to end his life. When we hugged goodnight we said how much we loved each other and he said he would see me in the morning. I don't know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art project's, fell asleep and didn't wake up."

Further details

Lisa also said that she does not believe that Angus died due to suicide. "We may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically, but it's abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world. His struggles were real. He gave and received so much love and support to and from his tribe. His work in euphoria became a lightning rod for his generation and opened up a conversation about compassion, loyalty, acceptance and love," she continued.

Finally Lisa referred to the recent reports of suicide and concluded her note by saying, "His head injury 10 years ago miraculously didn't result in death as it almost always does. He was given 10 bonus years and filled them with creativity and love. Social media posts have suggested his death was intentional. I want you to know that is not the case. To honor his memory, please make random acts of kindness part of your daily life. Bless your hearts."

After the news of his death broke out, Angus's Euphoria co-stars took to Instagram to share their tributes. Zendaya wrote, "Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor). I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it)... For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment."

