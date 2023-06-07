Are Shakira and Lewis Hamilton dating? Couple fuels rumours after being spotted together again

Rumours are rife that Shakira and Lewis Hamilton are dating after the pair was spotted over the weekend in Spain. The two were seen having dinner together on Sunday night, June 4. It is believed that the couple first crossed paths at Cipriani in Downtown Miami. Many fans have assumed Shakira and Lewis Hamilton are dating (Instagram)

Earlier on Sunday, a group of people including Mustafa the Poet and Kendall Jenner’s friend Fai Khadra, celebrated Hamilton’s success at the Spanish Grand Prix, where he made a second place finish. He was spotted at one point with his arm wrapped around Shakira’s waist as they posed for a group photo. Hamilton even joked recently that he needs to look for a “Latina” girlfriend.

Shakira and Hamilton were first seen together last month. While many fans have assumed the two are dating, they have not officially confirmed the news. Shakira, a mother of two children, was spotted boating with a group in Miami last month. Hamilton was also spotted in the group. The athlete was seen helping her as she boarded the yacht outside her waterfront mansion.

This comes after Shakira’s bitter separation from Gerard Piqué last June. The couple parted ways after Pique allegedly cheated on her. The two began dating in 2011 and were together for 11 years. Shakira and Pique met on the set of her song ‘Waka Waka’ back in 2010. The song’s music video featured several popular soccer stars, including Pique.

"I wasn't a soccer fan, so I didn't know who he was," Shakira later said. When I saw the video, I was like, 'Hmm, that one's kind of cute.'And then someone decided to introduce us." After breaking up, the couple announced in a joint statement, “We regret to confirm that we are separating. We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect."

The Colombian singer later reflected on a “very rough year” she lived through after her breakup. Pique went official on Instagram with his girlfriend Clara Chia Martí in January. Shakira later released three songs that seemed to address their split. One of the tracks, titled ‘TQG,’ is a collaboration with Karol G. It talks about watching an ex-partner move on after a breakup.