Before his death at 33, Spencer Lofranco spoke of 'taking a break to recover' in Instagram Live

Canadian actor Spencer Lofranco, known for roles in Gotti and Angelina Jolie's Unbroken, died at the age of 33 on November 18, 2025. His brother announced his passing via an Instagram post. Spencer Lofranco On Set Interview for ScreenSlam(Still from YouTube video)

Fans have since been revisiting his last Instagram posts and livestreams, which suggest he was trying to recover from personal struggles and rebuild his life.

Lofranco's last live says, “taking a break to recover”

In one of his last public appearances online, Lofranco told his followers he was “taking a break to recover” and that he had been “clean for 5 days,” according to a follower who watched his final Instagram live.

In a now-deleted Instagram live, he also said, “Hey guys….if you don’t hear from me … that’s why. I gotta get some rest … make sure I’m exactly who I want to be for 2026, so look out,” Primetimer reported.

Lofranco's last Instagram post, shared on November 11, is also flooded with comments from his fans. He posted a black-and white selfie with a hopeful note, “The best is yet to come.”

A fan wrote, “All of us had such hope for his recovery and comeback. If this is true, my deepest condolences to his family. He will surely be missed. I hope he is at peace now. This is so sad. RIP Bearflix 💔🕊”

According to Primetimer, he also expressed excitement about having his face tattoos removed, jokingly asking people to “subscribe to my OnlyFans.”

Friends and fans were hoping for a comeback

Fans have commented under his posts on Instagram, seeing the posts as signs of a potential comeback.

After working on Gotti, Lofranco vanished from the entertainment business. In a 2018 Brennen Taylor YouTube video, he talked about selling his art while residing on the Venice Beach Boardwalk, the Primetimer reported.

During his time away from the business, the former actor kept posting images and videos to TikTok and Instagram.

In an earlier reel, Lofranco shared with his followers in August, he addressed critics and reflected on his life. He said he didn’t regret where his journey had taken him, even if some people judged him harshly. He described himself as “a student of my own life,” navigating deep personal challenges while trying to grow.

According to TMZ, Lofranco passed away in British Columbia, Canada, and his death is now under investigation. The cause of his death has not yet been found.