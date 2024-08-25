Ben Affleck spotted hanging out with Kick Kennedy after divorce from Jennifer Lopez: Report

Ben Affleck has been spotted with someone new amid his divorce from Jennifer Lopez. The sources claimed that they spotted Affleck hanging out with Kick Kennedy while there were still things to be settled in his second divorce. The reports of him hanging out with some new came just days after Lopez filed for divorce on Tuesday, August 20. Ben Affleck was spotted with Kick Kennedy numerous times amid a divorce from Jennifer Lopez.(@kickkennedy/Instagram, REUTERS/Yara Nardi/File Photo)

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez ‘will always love’ Ben Affleck, but unfixable ‘darkness to him' got in the way: Singer's friends speak up

Ben Affleck seen with RFK Jr.’s daughter

A Hollywood insider reported that Affleck has been spending time with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s daughter Kick who is 36 years old. The sources reported that the two were seen at many hotspots including the Polo Lounge at the Beverley Hills hotel, as reported by Page Six. The kind of relationship the two share is yet to be confirmed. Kick, unlike his father, kept herself out of the political business and pursued her career in acting. Thus the two might be discussing a future movie role.

Kick, who was originally named Kathleen Agnes Cavendish is named after her great-aunt who died in a plane crash in France at the age of 28. Kick is one of the two children RFK Jr. shares with Emily Black from his first marriage. Her career in acting includes films such as Teacher of the Year, Fear and Loathing of the Aspen, Heaven’s Point and more.

Also Read: What do Eminem, Trump, Diddy have in common? They're all betting faves to date Jennifer Lopez post Ben Affleck divorce

Ben Affleck’s divorce from Jennifer Lopez

After spending the entire summer apart including missing out on important holidays and celebrations such as the Fourth of July, their second anniversary and their birthdays, the On The Floor singer filed for divorce earlier this week. The two first started dating in 2002 and got engaged which lasted for two years after which they broke up. The two rekindled their romance in 2021 and eloped to Las Vegas the following year to get married.

According to their court documents, their marriage was over in March and Lopez listed their date of separation as April 26. She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their separation.