Benedict Cumberbatch asks Bollywood to bring its first Indian superhero to MCU: 'Maybe have a massive dance'

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch has suggested that Bollywood should also be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Benedict, who appears as Doctor Strange in the Marvel films, said that Bollywood should introduce its first Indian superhero to the Marvel universe with a dance number. Also Read| Benedict Cumberbatch on Tom Cruise Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness rumours: 'He's in every scene'

Benedict will soon be seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Part two of Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange (2016), the film will mark its fifth appearance as Dr. Stephen Strange aka Sorcerer Supreme in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film is scheduled for a release in theatres on Friday, May 6, and has already collected over ₹20 crore in advance bookings.

In an interview just ahead of the film's release, Benedict praised the Bollywood industry and its influence. He said, "There are incredible Indian actors, whether they are born in the UK like obviously Sir Ben Kingsley or Dev Patel, who I just had the good fortune to work with. I mean it’s obvious you have an incredibly talented and incredibly thriving cinematic culture and have done it for years. I have loved the filmmakers that have done work in the English language and you’ve had a massive influence. I think Bollywood needs to sort of be part of the MCU. Maybe have a massive dance and bring in the first Indian superhero."

It comes after Benedict was asked to name an Indian actor he thinks can be a part of the MCU, and he took the names of Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan. He told PTI, "Khan is great." Shah Rukh has featured as a superhero in Ra.One, while Hrithik has played the superhero in the film series Krrish.

Apart from Benedict, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness also stars Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Xochitl Gomez, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Michael Stuhlbarg. It has been directed by Sam Raimi. The sequel follows Doctor Strange as he tries to contain the aftermath of the multiverse-fracturing spell he cast in the 2021 hit film Spider-Man No Way Home, which caused villains from across the multiverse to spill over into the central Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline.

