Benedict Cumberbatch on Tom Cruise Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness rumours: 'He's in every scene'

Marvel’s latest superhero caper Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is just two days away from its worldwide release. And yet, so many fan theories remain unanswered even to this day. One of the biggest rumour/theory that keeps doing the rounds is that Tom Cruise is appearing as a variant of Iron Man called Superior Iron Man. Many fans claimed to have spotted the actor in the film’s teasers and trailers so far. Now, the film’s lead Benedict Cumberbatch has finally spoken about whether the actor is indeed in the film. Also read: Doctor Strange 2: New leak addresses Tom Cruise’s Iron Man's screen time in film

Doctor Strange 2 deals with the concept of variants and multiverse and hence, there are chances of several actors making cameos either as variants of existing characters or returning to play fan favourite roles from other franchises. One of the rumoured cameos is Tom as Iron Man.

In a recent interview with IndianExpress.com, Benedict was asked if Tom is in the film and he responded, “Tom Cruise? Yeah, he is in every scene you haven’t seen in the trailer. It is the biggest kept secret.” Now whether the response is serious or in jest is anybody’s guess.

In the interview, Benedict also addressed the fan theories around the film and said the film truly belongs to the fans. “I try not to react or go to the internet but I, in person have had some very pleasant times with an amazing amount of very enthusiastic people at various gatherings. You know, this franchise belongs so much more to them (fans) than it does to us. So, in a way, that is its own thing. But I love the idea that people are so excited to see this film. And it’s got great pre-sales and we are so well supported in this amazing, sort of long-form serial storytelling that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is. So I am very grateful for that,” he added.

Recent leaks and a TV spot seem to have debunked this theory, however, with many claiming the character previously thought to be Iron Man is actually a variant of Captain Marvel. The film is rumoured to feature several other starry cameos, including John Krasinski as Mr Fantastic, and Ryan Reynolds, Tobey Maguire, and Halle Berry reprising their roles as Deadpool, Spider-Man, and Storm, respectively. However, none of these are confirmed.

Directed by Sam Raimi, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is part of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 4 and releases in theatres on May 6, 2022.

