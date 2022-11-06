Black Adam rumoured to be banned in China over cast member Pierce Brosnan's Dalai Lama meeting

DC’s latest superhero film Black Adam has reportedly been banned in China, the single-largest overseas film market for Hollywood films. As per reports on fan forums, the reason for the ban is cast member Pierce Brosnan’s past comments on Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama. Tibet and its autonomy is a hot topic in China and public figures associating with the leader have been known to be shunned in China. Also read: Akshay Kumar-Manushi Chhillar’s Samrat Prithviraj banned in Oman, Kuwait

Black Adam stars Dwayne Johnson as the titular antihero. The film has been running successfully worldwide, earning $200 million since its release last month. The film features Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate and also includes a cameo of Henry Cavill, returning to play Superman in the DCEU. The film has not released in China yet and there were hopes that it will release in the country later this year to take its global haul higher.

However, rumours about its ban in China began on fan forums earlier this week. On the forum Box Office Theory, am industry insider with the pseudonym Issac Newton claimed Black Adam will not be releasing in China. Later in the thread, someone reasoned the administration has decided not to grant the film permission to release as it includes Pierce, who has spoken about meeting the Dalai Lama.

In an interview with GQ in October, Pierce Brosnan had shared an anecdote about meeting with the Dalai Lama and praised the spiritual leader. This could be the reason for Black Adam’s shadow ban as several other films have been prevented from release in China over similar reasons. However, no official announcement has been made regarding that.

China allows a limited number of foreign film releases every year and most major studios try to get their tentpole films released in the country given its huge market. DC’s Aquaman earned $291 million in the country, accounting for 25% of its global earnings. DC and Warner Bros would hope to sort things out for Black Adam for the same reason.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON